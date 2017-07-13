Wisconsin Outdoor News Fishing Report – July 14, 2017

AMERY AREA

Bluegills and bass continue to be caught in 6 to 10 feet on Wapogasset, Balsam, and North Twin lakes. Leeches are producing walleyes on the weedlines of Wapogasset or Half Moon, and the Apple River and Bone Lake are giving up some muskies on suckers. Look for crappies in 12 to 14 feet on Clear Lake.

Lucky Baits, (715) 268-6231.

ASHLAND AREA

Smallmouth bass fishing has been great in the Chequamegon Bay. Smallmouths are starting to move to their summer haunts throughout the bay. Moving baits very slowly is the most productive way to catch these bass now. Anglers have been catching walleyes at the head of the bay, Brush Point, and Kakagon Slough on crawlers, leeches, and minnows, or crankbaits. Northern pike have been hitting at the breakwall and along the Ashland shoreline.

Trolling for trout and salmon has been good from Houghton Point all the way out to the Apostle Islands. Many fish are still being caught in shallower depths on crankbaits, but as water temps start to warm you’ll want to switch to spoons.

Angler’s All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

CUMBERLAND AREA

Leeches are producing a few walleyes in 12 to 14 feet on Shell and Upper Turtle lakes. Weedlines on Beaver Dam, Rice, Staples, and Big Round lakes are producing crappies and sunfish. Smallmouth and largemouth bass continue to be found on the shorelines or weedlines of most lakes.

Indianhead Sports, (715) 822-2164

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

Weather conditions have made it difficult for anglers to get out and even more difficult to find the fish. Over the holiday weekend the weather stayed stable long enough to warm the water and give some good action. The smallmouth bass spawn is mostly over and the post-spawn bite has been good. Fishing in 8-15 feet of water next to empty beds has been productive. Water temps on Green Bay are still fairly cool, so small and slow presentations were working the best. Piers have been producing a lot of smallmouth bass. No walleye action was reported north of Sturgeon Bay. Salmon action has been inconsistent. The best action has been Baileys Harbor where anglers are finding a few Chinook salmon. Warm weather this week should help bring temps up across the board and set up some consistent salmon action. At Chaudoir’s Dock the walleye fishing has gotten slightly better, with most groups catching at least a few fish. Perch anglers had better luck.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

Perch are in the weeds. Crappies are in the deeper weeds and around structure. Bluegills are up in the shallows on the warmer lakes. Use a slip bobber and hook/jig tipped with minnows or crawlers for all three panfish species.

Largemouth bass can be found in the shallow weeds and around docks;. Smallmouth bass are in and around the rocks. Try crankbaits and jerkbaits for both types of bass. Walleye are hitting jigs tipped with crawlers, or try slip bobbers and live bait just over weeds. Muskies are hitting bucktails, jerkbaits, and topwaters over weeds or shallow structure.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

FLORENCE COUNTY AREA

Bass action has been excellent. Fishermen are reporting nice largemouth bass on topwater lures, leeches, and worms. Area rivers are producing some nice smallmouth bass. Panfish have been heating up. Anglers are reporting good numbers of bluegills, crappies, and sunfish. A lot of crappies have been running 11 to 12 inches. Walleye and northern pike action has been fair. Jumbo leeches and larger fathead minnows have been working well for walleyes; try bigger suckers for northern pike. Muskie action has been fair. Fishermen are having the best luck on bucktails.

Whisler Outdoors, (715) 528-4411.

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

Bayshore Park fishing was still relatively slow the past week. There were some signs of hope, with some anglers catching up to five walleyes for half a day trip. Perch fishing has been inconsistent, but with a few limits. Anglers were having a very easy time catching freshwater drum, white bass, and catfish. At the Suamico River, walleye anglers struggled to find good numbers of fish. Water temps were in the mid-70s, so many anglers have switched to trolling crawler harnesses. Fox River anglers at the metro launch were targeting walleyes in University Bay, but many were short of the limit. Shore fishing from the launch has continued to be good for sheepshead, channel cats, and a few white bass.

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 436-0600.

HAYWARD AREA

Leeches have been the ticket for walleyes in 15 to 18 feet on Lac Courte Oreilles, Lake Chetek, Grindstone Lake, and the Chippewa Flowage, where walleye action has been very good, although the best action has been at dusk or after. Bucktails or suckers are triggering muskies in less than 10 feet on Lost Land Lake, Spider Lake, and Lake Sissabagama. The 8- to 12-foot weedlines on Lost Land, Teal Lake, and the Chippewa Flowage have been producing panfish, while bass action remained strong on most lakes. Smallmouth bass action was fair to good, with fish holding on deeper wood, rocks, and other hard-bottomed areas.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, (800) 724-2992.

LA CROSSE AREA

Mississippi River water levels are finally coming down and the fishing should continue to improve. Anglers have been catching nice walleye on live bait near the wing dams.

Schafer’s Boats, (608) 781-3100.

Bob’s Bait and Tackle, (608) 782-5552.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

Fishing has been good on area lakes despite the inconsistent weather patterns. Earlier last week the water temps dipped into the 60s, but should rebound back into the 70s as warmer weather returns. Bluegills were most active along deep weedlines in 12 to 20 feet of water, especially for the bigger bluegills. The crappies were suspended along outside weedlines or over deeper water. Largemouth bass are now in their summer patterns. During early morning or evening hours, fish weed flats in 5 to 10 feet using swim jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, or topwater baits. Walleyes were active along weed edges in 12 to 18 feet, and along with deeper structure in 20 to 30 feet. Muskie fishing has improved, with some 40-plus-inch fish reported. Muskies will be found around breaks or deeper weedlines. Chinook salmon and coho fishing in the Milwaukee harbor gaps has been good.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

LAKE WINNEBAGO AREA

Fishermen have been doing OK on walleyes on Lake Winnebago by fishing over the rock piles. They are also catching perch out there, but most of them have been small. White bass appear to be moving closer to the river from Lake Winnebago. Once they enter the river, action will be fast and furious. Anglers were also catching catfish in the river near Rainbow Park.

Critter’s, (920) 582-0471.

Fox River Bait, (920) 233-7409.

Dutch’s, (920) 922-0311.

MADISON AREA

Surface temperatures dropped last week, but catfishing was still going good on the north end of Lake Mendota. Smallmouth bass have been a little more active on weed edges than on the rock bars. Yellow perch action has been sporadic, but some perch are coming off of 9-foot weed edges. Lake Monona bluegills have been found at all depths. Some guys were even catching bluegills from shore.

D&S Bait and Tackle, (608) 244-3474.

Dorn Hardware, (608) 244-5403.

MARINETTE/OCONTO AREA

In Oconto County, walleye anglers at Geano’s Beach had mixed success, with an average of two fish. Anglers reported fishing to be tough with the inconsistency in the weather and the dirty water from the rainfall. Anglers were starting to shift more to trolling with crawler harnesses instead of Flicker Shad crankbaits. One perch angler found some good success. Others caught white bass, white perch, freshwater drum, channel catfish, and northern pike. Anglers reported catching bluegills and smallmouth bass below the dam at Stiles on the Oconto River. The lower portion of the Oconto River is producing some nice catfish.

In Marinette County, a few walleyes are being caught around the mouth of the Peshtigo River on jigs and live bait or plastics. Walleyes and smallmouths were being caught on the Menominee River by trolling or casting to structure and current seams. The only anglers on the Peshtigo River were at the mouth and fishing from shore. The bite was slow, but a few catfish and drum were being caught on crawlers. The Menominee River is flowing fast and is very dirty.

A&K Bait & Tackle, (715) 732-9595.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/ LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

Following an end to June that felt like October, afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s started to draw water temps closer to summer norms.

Largemouth bass: Poor to good. Cold clear mornings put a clamp on even this species. Action just starting to pick up last week, mostly on mud minnows or large leeches.

Panfish: Fair to good. Warming temps are motivating bites. Try small leeches or leaf worms for bluegills. Poppers are working, too. Fish submerged wood on flowages for yellow perch.

Northern pike: Fair to good. A jig and chub/sucker is working well, as are spinnerbaits and spoons.

Muskies: Poor to good. There has finally been some muskellunge action on topwater lures, bucktail, and swimbaits. A 52-incher was boated last week.

Walleyes: Poor to fair. Bug hatches just don’t seem to stop on some lakes, keeping fish well-fed. Trollers are doing the best on suspended walleyes 7 to 14 feet down.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.

SUPERIOR/DULUTH AREA

Fish Lake has been giving up walleyes in 15 feet, and Island Lake is producing walleyes in 15 to 20 feet and smallies in 8 to 12 feet. Leeches are working on both lakes. Look to Caribou Lake, Pike Lake, and Fish for bluegills in 6 to 8 feet. Minnows are producing pike in less than 6 feet on Rice Lake.

Chalstrom’s Bait (218) 726-0094

Michigan

L’ANSE AREA

Fishing has been a little slow in Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Bay. A few whitefish were taken in 60 to 90 feet of water on jigging spoons. Salmon anglers haven’t been able to get out because of the weather. At the South Entry, a couple of browns and splake were caught on spoons or stickbaits fished in 25 to 40 feet of water. Those trolling outside Huron Bay have caught lake trout in 100 to 150 feet of water.

Indian Country Sports, (906) 524-6518.

ESCANABA AREA

The best walleye catches on Little Bay de Noc have come from anglers fishing in southern waters between Breezy Point and the Minneapolis Shoals. In the Breezy Point area, anglers trolled stickbaits or a nightcrawler harnesses along the break in and around 12 feet of water. Out near the Fingers anglers used the same baits in 18 to 25 feet of water. A few walleyes are still being caught off the mouth of the Whitefish River but most are undersized.

Bay View Bait and Tackle, (906)

786-1488.

BayShore Resort, (906) 428-2950.

BERGLAND AREA

Fishing has improved a little on Lake Gogebic. Those trolling crankbaits and crawler harness near shore and over the mud have caught fish. Leeches worked in the weeds and weed edges have produced some nice walleyes and yellow perch. Northern pike and smallmouth bass have been fairly active as well.

Bear’s Nine Pines, (906) 842-3361.