Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – July 14, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 22: Pickerel Chain Lakes Assoc. Fundraiser, 3-7 p.m., Oughton Park, Townsend. For more info call Drew Zelle, 920-209-0564.

Aug. 1: Bluff Country Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilltop Bar & Ballroom. For more info call Kris, 608-323-7010.

Aug. 3: WI Lakeshore Chapter RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bull at Pinehurst Farms, Sheboygan Falls. For more info call Gary Haas, 920-377-6119.

Aug. 4: DU #227 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dodgeville Dodger Bowl. For more info call Joe Philipps, 608-574-3317.

Aug. 10: Central WI Struttin Toms Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shooter’s Banquet Facility, Plover. For more info call Randy Kruzicki, 715-341-1298.

Aug. 11: State Line Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Janesville. For more info call Kellie, 815-985-4165

Aug. 14: Two Lakes Toms Banquet, 5 p.m., Fire Station Comm. Room, Cambria. For more info call Julie Wendt, 920-326-5021.

Aug. 20: Springbrook Sportsmans Club Fundraiser & Trap Shoot, 9 a.m. at the Club. For more info call Dan Traxler, 920-379-4846.

Aug. 23: South West Wisconsin Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Belmont Conference Center, Belmont. For more info call Mark, 520-730-9252.

Aug. 24: Southern Grant County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., J & J’s Sandbar, Cassville. For more info call Jenny Reding, 608-725-5055.

Aug. 28: Watertown DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Watertown Turner Hall. For more info call 920-261-1538.

Sept. 5: Grant County DU Banquet, Belmont Convention Center. For more info call Arnie Roper, 608-778-2666.

Sept. 11: Necedah WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Hall, Necedah. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

Sept. 14: Heart of the Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Tanner’s Sports Grill & Bar, Kimberly. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Sept. 14: River Valley Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Kilkarney Hills Golf Course, River Falls. For more info call Mike, 651-578-8100.

Sept. 18: Sand Country WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Two Lakes supper Club, Almond. For more info call Dan Folan, 715-347-7181.

Sept. 21: Fountain City WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hilltop Bar & Saloon, Fountain City. For more info call Jim Hentges, 608-687-3732.

Sept. 21: Columbus WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, Fall River. For more info call Chris DeLapp, 608-429-4368.

Sept. 27: Chilton Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Neighborhood Pub & Grill, Chilton. For more info call Kevin Bornemann, 920-716-0393.

Sept. 28: Northwest Wisconsin WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Shell Lake Art Center. For more info call Gary Magnus, 715-635-2369.

Archery/Shoots.

July 15: SCI Wisconsin Chapter Shoot, 9 a.m., Waukesha Gun Club. For more info call John Miller, 262-437-0097.

Aug. 4-6: Paralyzed Veterans of America, Trap Shoot, Brown County Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jim Rutledge, 800-875-9782.

* * *

Rib Mountain Bowmen, Shoot Schedule. For more info call Doug Curler, 715-623-2253.

Aug. 12-13: Traditional Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

Aug. 12-13: 3D Outdoor Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Thurs: Milwaukee Casting & Sportsman’s Club, 6-8 p.m., Shoot, every Thurs. For more info call John, 414-771-9218.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call John Wachlarowicz, 651-492-2572.

July 16, Aug. 27: JOAD Achievement Shoot.

Aug. 6: 3D Shoot (50 targets)

Sept. 3: 3D Shoot (40 targets, Bow Hunter’s Challenge)

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Schmidty, 715-308-2280.

July 22-23 Aug. 19-20: 3D shoot.

July 29-30: Traditional Only 3D Shoot.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-Sept. 12: Bow Hunters Warm Up, Tues, 5:30 p.m.

July 29-30: Traditional Shoot, 8:30-4 p.m.

Aug. 26-27: Mr. Howie Memorial Shoot, 8:30-4 p.m.

* * *

Newburg Sportsman Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Troy, 414-750-7816.

July 23, Aug. 27: 3D 28 Targets.

* * *

New London Bowhunters Schedule of Events, N5433 Old Hwy 45, New London WI. For more info call Greg Eidenberger, 920-851-0454.

Aug. 5-6: 3D Shoots 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Trempealeau Archers Shoot schedule. For more info call Larry Lakey, 608-519-6968.

Sept. 9-10: 3D 28 Targets.

* * *

New London Bowhunters Schedule of Events, N5433 Old Hwy 45, New London WI. For more info call Greg Eidenberger, 715-752-3187.

Aug. 5-6: 3D Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Puckaway Rod & Gun Club, Schedule. For more info call Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396 or Ed Mansueto, 920-745-2116.

Aug. 5, 26, Sept. 2: Archery.

Aug. 5, 26, Sept. 9: Trap.

* * *

Twin City Rod & Gun Club. Shoot Schedule. For more info call Don Burrows, 920-419-6505.

July 15-16: 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

Aug. 19-20: 3D Archery String Shoot, 8-3 p.m.

* * *

Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, Shoots. 6000 State Rd 60 East, Hartford, WI 53027. For more info call Brad Koch, 262-224-4545.

July 30, Aug. 27: Shoot.

Shows

July 30: Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club’s Gun Show, 8-4 p.m., Manitowish Waters Community Center. For more info call Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

Aug. 4-6: Deer Fest, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 10-7 p.m., Sun. 40-4 p.m. www.deerfestwi.com for more info.

Sept. 8-9: Gun Show, Fri. 4-8 p.m., Sat. 8-3 p.m., Butternut Area Park. For more info call Randy, 715-769-3620.

Sept. 8-9: Bearing Arms Gun Show, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Barron County Fairgrounds, Rice Lake. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2016. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

July 7-8: Iron River Community Center, Iron River.

July 14-15: Simek Recreation Center, Medford.

Tournaments/Contests

Aug. 12-13: The Lanes Bar & Eatery Catch & Release Tournament, Sat. 6-4 p.m., Sun. 6-noon, Butternut Lake. For more info call Jim Seliger, 715-762-3237.

Aug. 18-19: Westshore Sportsmans Club, Fri, 7 p.m., Captains Meeting, at the Club. For more info call Mike Krizizke, 920-860-0754.

Sept. 23: Spirit Lakes Improvement Assoc. Fishing Contest, 6:30 a.m., Little & Big Spirit Lakes. For more info call Joe Burger, 715-573-8014.

Special Events

July 29: Ojibwa Bowhunters, Youth Day, 11-4 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Ben Laskowski, 262-617-4586.

Education/Seminars

Aug. 7-11: Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camps, Wichman Farms, Marion & Crex Meadows, Grantsburg. For more info call Steve O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Sept. 5-22: Oneida County Sheriff, Hunter Ed, 4 p.m., Onedia County Law Enforcement Center. For more info call Brad Fogerty, 715-361-5201.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Season Dates

July 31: “Leash law” for dogs ends.

Women’s Programs

Aug. 25-27: NWTF Women in the Outdoors, Camp Anokijig, Plymouth. For more info witokaren@gmail.com

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.