State will re-evaluate Mille Lacs walleye regulation this fall, as scheduled

St. Paul — There won’t be a “new” walleye survey conducted on Lake Mille Lacs this fall, as has been reported widely across Minnesota media platforms, including in an Associated Press article that briefly appeared on the Outdoor News website.

The AP story was based on an interview with Gov. Mark Dayton, who had referenced the fall survey that Minnesota DNR conducts every fall to, among other things, gauge the strength of different year classes of walleye. That story originally ran in the Star-Tribune on July 11.

The annual survey is still planned to occur on schedule. Dayton said restrictions on walleye fishing could potentially be eased following that survey.

The lake’s 2017 catch-and-release walleye season is currently in the midst of a three-week closure. The season resumes July 28.

– Javier Serna