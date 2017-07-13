New York Outdoor News Calendar – July 14, 2017

Season Dates

July 16: Oyster toadfish season opens

Aug. 1: Hickory shad season opens

Shows

Aug. 11-13: Cattaraugus County Trappers Association Sportsman Show, Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 8-6, Sun. 8-3, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley. For more info call Kevin 716-492-2783.

Aug. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, Butternut, Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Aug. 27: Bog Trotters Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show, American Legion Post No. 880, Eden, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact George Lobur at 716-992-9031.

Sept. 16-17: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center, Syracuse, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 9-3. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.)

Sept. 23-24: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, Sunday only, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 14-15: Southern Tier Outdoor Show, Steuben County Fairgrounds, Bath. For more info go to www.southerntieroutdoorshow.com.

Oct. 14-15: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Newstead Fire Hall, Akron, Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9-3. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Oct. 29: Northeastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call Carly at 631-278-9113.

Nov. 5: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Sandy Ackerman at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 15: Tioga County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Red Roof Inn, Owego Treadway. For more info call Adam Hall, 607-279-0227.

Sept. 30: East Worcester Fish & Game Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club. For more info call Dave Lorette, 607-397-1740.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Spider Rybaak’s Free Fishing Classes. For more information email srybaak@yahoo.com or mmcgrath2@twcny.com

July 29: Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Kids’ Fishing Derby, 1-4 p.m.

Aug. 5: Great Swamp Conservancy, Canastota, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 12: Minna Anthony Common Nature Center, Wellesley Island State Park, fishing with bait and lures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; fly-fishing, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: Lake Neatahwanta, Route 3, Fulton, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 26: Oneida Lake Fish Hatchery, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

* * *

Becoming an Outdoorswoman Events. For more info and to register contact Adirondack Foothills Guide Service at 518-359-8194, adkfoothillsgs@gmaii.com or at www.adkfoothills.com

Oct. 21: Becoming Skilled With Map and Compass

July 15: The Complete Hiker – Fun and Safety in the Wildlands

Aug. 19: Adirondack Byway: A Raquette River Paddle

Sept. 17: Wilderness First Aid (9-hour certification program)

Sept. 29: High Peaks Jaunt: Views from the Summer.

Special Events.

July 22: Earlville Conservation Club Youth Fishing Derby, Madison Lake, 9 a.m.-noon. Pre-register by July 15 by calling John Henry Coleman at 315-893-7281. Check-in time begins at 8 a.m. at the lake’s small pavilion.

Shoots

West Canada Creek Association in Newport offers trap shooting, Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Archery

2017 Central New York 3-D Archery Schedule

July 16: Cortland Field Archers, Jeff Stewart at 607-849-6718 or online at www.iwla.org/cortland.

July 16: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Traditional Black-powder Shoot, 8 a.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

July 23: Fayetteville-Manlius Rod & Gun Club, Paul Stewart at 315-256-3235, clubhouse at 315-682-8962, online at www.fmrgc.com.

June 24: Richfield Springs Sportsman’s Club, 3-D Archery Shoot, 7-11 a.m. For more info call Ed Bello III, 315-868-9227.

July 30: Annual Special Shoot, Deerslayer Bowmen, Eric Broekhuizen at 315-806-5777 or Jim Burdic at 315-529-5995, or online at www.deerslayers.org.

Aug. 6: Chittenango Rod & Gun Club, Dave Krause at 315-687-5752.

Aug. 13: Pompey Rod & Gun Club, Bob Fallert at 315-656-8810 or clubhouse at 315-683-9428, online at pompeyrodandgunclub.com.

Aug. 20: Deerslayer Bowmen, Eric Broekhuizen at 315-806-5777 or Jim Burdic at 315-529-5995, online at www.deerslayers.org.

Aug. 27: 40th Annual Dick Bates Memorial/Southern Tier Bowhunter Championship, Cortland Field Archers, Jeff Stewart at 607-849-6718 or online at www.iwla.org/cortland.

Sept. 3: Clay Sportsman’s Club, Jim Kilmartin at 315-727-9898 or www.claysportsmansclub.org.

Sept. 10: Fayetteville-Manlius Rod & Gun Club, Paul Stewart at 315-256-3235, clubhouse at 315-682-8962, online at www.fmrgc.com.

Sept. 17: Pompey Rod & Gun Club, Bob Fallert at 315-656-8810 or clubhouse at 315-683-9428, online at pompeyrodandgunclub.com.

Sept. 24: Central New York Championship, Chittenango Rod & Gun Club, Dave Krause.

* * *

July 30, Sept. 3: 3-D Archery Shoots at the Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, 706 Geyser Road, Ballston Spa. July 9 is the Veterans’ Benefit Shoot. For more info call Jack Holton at 518-587-1321.

Aug. 27: South Creek Sportsmen’s Club 3-D Archery Shoot and Chicken Barbecue, Gillett, Pa. For more information contact Chad McDonald at 607-738-2050; Ed Burrows at 607-738-2283, or Troy McDonald at 607-425-8410. Camping is available; to reserve call Ray Bixby at 570-529-3350.

* * *

2017 IBO New York State Championship Series

July 22-23: NYSCS/IBO State Championship, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, Penn Yan, 315-374-2016, www.senecalakeduckhunters.net.

* * *

2017 IBO New England Championship Series

July 29-30: The Xpedition Archery New England Championship, Swift River Sportsman’s Club, Belchertown, Mass., 413-813-4799, and on Facebook.

* * *

Mountain Trail Bowhunters, 331 West Chenango Rd, Castle Creek, NY 13744. For more info call Andy McCormick, 607-621-3464.

Through Aug. 29: Youth 3-D Program, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

July 22: 7th Annual Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout, Lake Erie. For more info contact Don Ruppert at 716-498-7770 or Bob Rustowicz at 716-830-6394, or go online to www.kotl.ca/walleye.html or walleyeshootout.com

Aug. 4-6: Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club 13th Annual Walleye Derby, Lake Erie. For more info contact Zen Olow at 716-640-2776.

Aug. 26: Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge, Chadwick Bay, Dunkirk Harbor (Lake Erie). For more info contact Jim Steel at 716-983-7867 or go to lakeeriewalleyetournament.com

* * *

New York The Bass Federation 2017 tournament schedule. For more information go online to www.nytbf.org

July 15: State SAF High School Championship, Mohawk River, St. Johnsville

July 16: Points Tournament, Mohawk River, St. Johnsville

Aug. 26: Collegiate Cup Qualifier, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh

Aug. 27: Points Tournament, St. Lawrence River, Clayton

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Capital District Fly Fishers meetings. Go to the website cdflyfishers.org for more info:

Aug. 9: On-the-water meeting at the Mohawk River, 24 Clark Ave., Cohoes, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: On-the-water meeting at Moreau State Park, noon-8 p.m.

Sept. 13: On-the-water meeting at The Georgie on The Battenkill, Adams Lane, Sushan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.