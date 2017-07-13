Matt Rice new brand manager for optics at Vista Outdoor

Staff and News Reports
FARMINGTON, Utah — Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) announced the hiring of Matt Rice as brand manager for its optics global product lane.

Rice, most recently senior account supervisor at Blue Heron Communications, brings more than 12 years of industry experience to the company and will oversee optics brands Bushnell, Weaver, Simmons, Millett, Tasco and Night Optics.

Rice, who hails from Kingfisher, Okla., will have responsibility for market strategies and tactics for each optics brand, including marketing, advertising and promotional activities, according to the company.

