Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – July 14, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 29: Kaskaskia Valley Son’s O’ Bucks WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Chuck Finlay, 618-567-1344.

Aug. 5: Central Illinois Ridge Runners WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Big Horse Vineyards, Lewistown. For more info call Norm Gorsuch, 309-333-1369.

Aug. 19: Honest Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Rock, Coal Valley. For more info call Tom Van Houtte, 309-781-5178.

Aug. 26: WTU Rivers Edge Banquet, 5 p.m., The Ambiance, Quincy. For more info call Derrick Nelson, 309-224-2210.

Aug. 26: Little Wabash NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Knights of Columbus. For more info call Alan Davis, 217-821-6033.

Aug. 26: Tri-City DU Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Gregory Armenian Hall. For more info call Jack Trittschuh, 618-797-2655.

Sept. 8: River Bend WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 214, Bethalto. For more info call Rick Carr, 618-531-7148.

Sept. 9: Des Plaines River Valley WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., St. George Social Center, Joliet. For more info call Tom Schiever, 815-838-5971.

Sept. 16: Loud Thunder WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Camden Centre. For more info call Tony Petreikis, 309-644-0008.

Sept. 21: Rockford WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lino’s, Rockford. For more info call Rick Carr, 815-289-4834.

Sept. 23: Illinois River Bottom WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Forman Center, Manito. For more info call Matt Davis, 309-221-9935.

Sept. 29: Central Illinois WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Effingham. For more info call Janice Wernsing, 217-821-8801.

Sept. 29: Pekin DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pekin Dome. For more info call Terry Barnard, 309-267-7981.

Oct. 7: County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Alexander/Pulaski Sportsmans Club, Miller City. For more info call Susan Bigham, 618-776-5882.

Special Events.

July 22: Lake County PF, Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Northern Illinois Conservation Club. For more info mynicc.org.

Season Dates

Aug. 1: Squirrel hunting season opens statewide.

Tournament/Contest

July 15: Kaskaskia River Rough Fish Round Up Bowfishing Tournament, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wood Duck Marina, Baldwin. For more info call Mic Middleton, 618-785-2555.

July 15: Illinois Lawmen Motorcycle Clubhouse, Contest, noon-4:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Rudy, 815-404-4096.

Shows.

July 28-30: Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center, Fri. 2-8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info deerinfo.com.

Sept. 23-24: Southern Illinois Hunting & Fishing Days, John A. Logan College, Carterville. For more info sihfd.org.

Meetings

Oct. 7: Illinois Trappers Assoc., 10 a.m., Macon County Fairgrounds, Decatur. For more info call Kent Weil, 217-522-2338.

Happy Hookers Bass Club meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more info call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 11 a.m., Dolton. For more info call Julie Osborne, 708-525-4051.

Chicago #1 Chapter Izaak Walton League meets annually in July at national convention. For more info call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Fri. 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more info call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more info call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Elgin. For more info call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League meets Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more info call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more info call Victor Bianchetta, 309-944-6522.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Sun. 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more info call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more info call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more info call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Walter Sherry Memorial Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 7 p.m., Wilmington. For more info call Cindy Campbell, 815-723-5065.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Tues. 7 p.m., Metamora. For more info call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc. Meets March-May and July-Feb. 2nd Thurs. of the month, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Northern Illinois Anglers Assoc. Meets on the 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more info call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Arlington Anglers meets the 3rd Tues. of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. For more info call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Silver Creek Quail Forever. Meets 1st Tues. of the Month. 7 p.m. For more info call Pat Daniels, 618-566-8072.

Take Pride in America meets 2nd Mon. of every Month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. For more info call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.