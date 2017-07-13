Colorado wildlife officials: Dry weather causing spike in bear-related incidents

ASPEN, Colo. — Colorado officials are noticing a spike in bear calls, and believe the dry weather may have something to do with it.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Ranger Kurtis Tesch told the Aspen Daily News that the agency has been receiving about 10 calls each day on bear activity. Police Records Specialist Cathleen Treacy says Aspen police have gotten 31 bear calls just this month.

Tesch says that bears are having a tough time finding food. Chokecherries and service berries will not be sprouting until a few weeks and Tesch says the hot, dry weather has sucked the nutrients out of grass, which bears resort to eating in these situations.

Residents are asked to be extra vigilant about trash storage, not to leave food outdoors and lock doors and windows.