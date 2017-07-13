Bote’s Rover tops winners of ICAST New Product Showcase awards

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Bote paddle board company’s Rover board was voted by buyers and media as the best product in both the boat accessories category and overall “Best of Show” in the New Products Showcase during the sport-fishing industry’s annual ICAST show at the Orange County Convention Center.

The 60th ICAST show, which runs through Friday, July 14, is regarded as the world’s largest sport-fishing trade show.

The “Best of Show” awards, sponsored by Costa, were presented on Wednesday, July 12, during the Chairman’s Industry Awards Reception at the convention center.

This year, 1,263 products, accessories and apparel items were entered by 280 companies in 26 “Best of Category” areas in the New Product Showcase, all vying for the overall ICAST 2017 “Best of Show” award.

The New Product Showcase embodies the sport-fishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity through the New Product Showcase awards competition, according to an ICAST news release Thursday, July 13.

The winners:

Overall Best of Show – Bote. Product: Rover .

Best of Category Awards

Boating Accessories: Yeti Coolers . Product: LoadOut Bucket.

Boats and Watercraft: Bote . Product: Rover .

Eyewear: Costa . Product: The Sunrise Mirror Lens.

Footwear: Huk Performance Fishing . Product: Attack.

Giftware: The Catch and Release Print Shop . Product: Fish Prints.

Lifestyle Apparel: Frogg Toggs . Product: Prym1 Series Pilot II Jacket & Bibs.

Technical Apparel: Frogg Toggs. Product: Sierran Transition Wader.

Electronics: Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc. Product: SOLIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS .

Fishing Accessory: YETI Coolers . Product: Panga Duffel .

Fly Fishing Accessory: Simms Fishing Products . Product: G3 Guide Stockingfoot Wader .

Fishing Line: Pure Fishing Inc. Product: Berkley Fireline Ultra 8

FishSmart: Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle . Product: 2017 Flounder Sample Pack .

Kids’ Tackle: 13 Fishing . Product: Ambition Combo.

Tackle Management: Daiwa Corporation . Product: Tactical Backpack .

Terminal Tackle: Trapper Tackle. Product: Trapper Round Bend Treble .

Freshwater Hard Lure: Okuma Fishing Tackle Corp. Product: Savage Gear 3D Topwater.

Saltwater Hard Lure: Rapala . Product: X-Rap Magnum 40.

Freshwater Soft Lure: Lunkerhunt LP. Product: Prop Series .

Saltwater Soft Lure: LIVETARGET . Product: LIVETARGET Hollow Body Mullet .

Fly Reel: Pure Fishing, Inc. Product: Pflueger Supreme QRS Fly Reel .

Freshwater Reel: Shimano American Corp. Product: Curado K Baitcasting Reels .

Saltwater Reel: Shimano American Corp. Product: Sustain Reels C4000/5000 .

Rod & Reel Combo: Lew’s Fishing Tackle . Product: Mach Crush Speed Spool Combo .

Fly Fishing Rod: G. Loomis, Inc. Product: IMX-Pro Fly Rod .

Freshwater Rod: 13 Fishing Product: Fate Black .

Saltwater Rod: St. Croix Rods. Product: Legend Tournament Inshore .