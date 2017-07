Rapala’s new lure on display at ICAST (video)

Rapala is unveiling it’s latest lure – the RipStop – this week at ICAST, the world’s largest sport-fishing show, in Orlando, Fla.

Outdoor News’ “Tackle” Terry Tuma (T3) is again at the annual show, and news from the massive sport-fishing industry get-together can be found in upcoming print editions of Outdoor News. Keep an eye on the Outdoor News website, too, for information out of the show.