Cabela’s-Bass Pro Shops merger approved

The long-anticipated merger between Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops was made official July 11 as Cabela’s shareholders voted in favor of the move, according to multiple reports.

Also according to reports, the transaction for Sidney, Neb.-based Cabela’s was reportedly valued at $4.2 million.

With the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, the companies reportedly will be based in Springfield, Mo. – longtime headquarters of Bass Pro Shops.

The two companies received approval for the merger from the Federal Trade Commission last week.