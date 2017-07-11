In Vermont, one last shot at a moose hunting permit

(Vermont Fish & Wildlife photo)

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s lottery for moose hunting permits has closed, but there’s one more opportunity to get a permit for this fall’s moose hunt.

Vermont’s auction for five moose hunting permits is open until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Bids will be opened and winners notified on Aug. 11.

Auction winners will hunt in one of several wildlife management units (WMUs) open to moose hunting and will choose to hunt during the Oct. 1-7 archery season, or in the Oct. 21-26 regular season. Permits are for bulls only.

Bids must be entered with a sealed bid form available from Vermont Fish & Wildlife. A minimum bid of $1,500 is required, and winning bids are typically at least $4,000, according to a news release from Vermont Fish & Wildlife. Bids do not include the cost of a hunting license (residents $26, nonresidents $100) or moose hunting permit fee ($100 for residents and $350 for nonresidents).

Proceeds from the moose hunting permit auction help fund Vermont Fish & Wildlife educational programs.

Vermont’s 2016 Moose Harvest Report on Fish & Wildlife’s website has details on last year’s hunt, including the towns where moose were taken. Additional information about the auction is on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). Moose permit bid packets may be obtained by calling Fish & Wildlife at 802-828-1190 or by emailing Cheri.Waters@Vermont.Gov.

The lottery drawing for 63 regular moose season permits and 17 archery season permits will be held at noon on Saturday, July 29 during the Family Field and Fun Day at the Barre Fish and Game Club.