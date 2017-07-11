air of Pennsylvania, Minnesota archers earn spots on Team USA for World Archery Youth Championships

(USA Archery)

LANSING, Mich. — Two archers from both Minnesota and Pennsylvania were among those who qualified recently to represent Team USA in the World Archery Youth Championships, scheduled in October in Rosario, Argentina.

Casey Kaufhold of Lancaster, Pa., was among four qualifiers in the recurve cadet women’s competition at the USA Archery qualifying event. Although just 13, by far the youngest competitor in the division, she finished third to qualify.

“I kind of feel like I don’t even know what’s happening. I should be a cub and there are all these 16- and 17-year-olds,” she said. “I’m excited about going to Argentina; I’ve never been that far from home and I’m looking forward to getting to know all the girls on the team and making new friends.”

Fellow Pennsylvania archer Anthony Ferraro of Scranton advanced in the compound cadet men’s competition, tying for first in qualifying.

In the compound cadet women’s competition, Brenna Theodore of Hibbing, Minn., held on to secure a spot at the world championships, where she will be joined by fellow Minnesotan Alex Bourdage of Rosemount, who qualified in the recurve junior men’s division. And from neighboring South Dakota, Wade McClanahan of Colome qualified in compound junior men.