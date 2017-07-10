Aqua-Vu set to unveil HD10i Pro Underwater Viewing System

CROSSLAKE, Minn. — Now available in immersive, crystal clear HD video, Aqua-Vu’s HD10i Pro Underwater Viewing System gives anglers the power to sight fish at any depth, the company said in a news release July 10.

The HD10i Pro gives anglers both a modular, interchangeable underwater camera and an RAM Mount compatible LCD monitor for your boat.

Engineered with an expansive 10-inch ultra-bright LCD, the Aqua-Vu HD10i Pro is viewable in bright sun, with polarized sunglasses and from multiple angles — all thanks to 1,300-nits of illumination and 3M Anti-Glare coating, the company said. Packaged connected to its portable camera shuttle (with rechargeable 12-volt battery), the lean LCD module also instantly detaches for dash/console mounting, and can be powered by the boat’s 12-volt power system.

Also, the new Aqua-Vu XD Live Strike accessory brings new levels of excitement and interactivity to sight fishing — at any depth, the company said. Simply clip your fishing line to the Live Strike snap (lure trailing 1 to 10 feet behind the optics), deploy the camera to the desired depth and begin trolling or drifting.

Priced at $999.99 (MSRP), the new Aqua-Vu HD10i Pro system arrives at retailers in fall 2017.

— Aqua-Vu