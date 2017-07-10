DU celebrates Anderson WPA project

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Ducks Unlimited recognized a significant wetland conservation accomplishment during a dedication ceremony July 8 at Anderson Waterfowl Production Area, DU said in a news release.

The ceremony noted a recent Ducks Unlimited wetland enhancement project that improved more than 100 acres at Anderson WPA and the supporters who helped make it happen through contributions to Ducks Unlimited’s Living Lakes Initiative.

Anderson WPA is 582 acres of public wildlife land managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Since the first tract was acquired in the mid-1960s, Anderson has grown to become one of the most well-known waterfowl production areas in the Detroit Lakes region, the release said.

Four large wetlands on the WPA were unproductive because of high, stagnant water levels. With private donor support and state Legacy Amendment funding, Ducks Unlimited in 2014 replaced infrastructure that allows water levels to be actively managed. This management by the Fish and Wildlife Service will rejuvenate these wetlands for waterfowl and wildlife and improved public bird watching and hunting opportunities, according to the release.

It went on to say that biologists and land managers now have the tools to restore and manage different types of wetlands to maximize food and habitat needs for a diversity of wildlife, including waterfowl, shorebirds, secretive marsh birds and other wildlife that depend on wetlands.

In addition to private major donor support, Ducks Unlimited secured a state grant appropriation for the project from Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to pay for the project.

For more on the event and Ducks Unlimited in Minnesota, go to www.ducks.org/Minnesota.

— Ducks Unlimited