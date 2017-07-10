Concord, N.H.: a fishing destination?

Concord, N.H., is touting its area fisheries, which include everything from largemouth bass to walleyes.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game is hoping to change the thinking that the state capital isn’t a place for anglers.

The agency has put out a Concord Capital Region Take Me Fishing guide in an effort convince more people to grab a fishing pole and head outdoors for a day of fishing.

The guide highlights several places in the area to drop in a line, including spots along rivers in Concord and Pembroke; local ponds and marshes in Concord, Boscawen, Hopkinton and Loudon; and fishing spots in Pembroke, Allenstown and Deerfield.

It also offers tips on what bait to use with images of worms, grasshoppers and hellgrammites. It also gives anglers an idea of what fish can be caught, including walleye, pumpkinseed and largemouth bass.