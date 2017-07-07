Nearly $32 million awarded in boating, tourism grants

Brian Peterson
Share This:

With funding from three grant programs, it was announced Friday that $32 million in maritime- and boating-related grants will be awarded to “benefit boating recreation and tourism by improving boating infrastructure, keeping water clean for anglers, and preserving maritime heritage and inland waterways,” according to a July 7 release by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The national funding came via the Boating Infrastructure Grant program ($14.7 million), the Clean Vessel Act program ($15.4 million) and Maritime Heritage Grants ($1.7 million).

Among Great Lakes states receiving funding from the aforementioned, Michigan led the way with grants totaling $1.15 million, followed by Ohio ($611,772), Wisconsin ($425,841), New York ($418,181), Pennsylvania ($207,689), and Illinois ($82,277 total), according to the release. Minnesota was among about two dozen states that weren’t included in the funding dispersion.

Related Post

Montana dam construction blocked again over threat...
Native Americans say grizzly bear decision violate...
Too early for forecast on Lyme-disease ticks
Just second pack of gray wolves since 1920s spotte...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *