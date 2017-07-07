Nearly $32 million awarded in boating, tourism grants

With funding from three grant programs, it was announced Friday that $32 million in maritime- and boating-related grants will be awarded to “benefit boating recreation and tourism by improving boating infrastructure, keeping water clean for anglers, and preserving maritime heritage and inland waterways,” according to a July 7 release by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The national funding came via the Boating Infrastructure Grant program ($14.7 million), the Clean Vessel Act program ($15.4 million) and Maritime Heritage Grants ($1.7 million).

Among Great Lakes states receiving funding from the aforementioned, Michigan led the way with grants totaling $1.15 million, followed by Ohio ($611,772), Wisconsin ($425,841), New York ($418,181), Pennsylvania ($207,689), and Illinois ($82,277 total), according to the release. Minnesota was among about two dozen states that weren’t included in the funding dispersion.