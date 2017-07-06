Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – July 7, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Sept. 16: Lebanon-Middle Creek DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lantern Lodge, Myerstown. For more info call John Welty, 484-955-1548.

Tournaments/Contests

Sept. 23: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Club, Eagle Valley Big Water Trout Tournament, Big Bald Eagle Creek Milesburg. For more info call John Jackson 814-404-3029.

Archery/Shoot

Now-Aug.: Berks County Bowmen Archery League, sun. 7-noon. For more info berkscountybowmen@gmail.com

July 8-9: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Assoc, 7-2 p.m., 3D Targets. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-653-1648.

July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 10: Kelly Station Sportsmans Club 3D Archery Shoot, 8-1 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Steven Blosnick, 724-448-2722.

July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17: West Manchester Township Farmers & Sportsmen Assoc. 3D Shoots, 8-noon, at the Club. For more info call Jake, 717-542-5759.

July 16: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Traditional Black Powder Shoot, 8 a.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 10: Trafford Sportsmen’s Club, Shoot, reg. 7-noon, at the Clubhouse. For more info call Gene Cawoski, 412-372-0925.

July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 24: 3D Archery Shoot, Rochester Sportsman’s Club, 8-2 p.m., For more info call Jeff Hooks, 724-601-0522.

Aug. 26-27: South Creek Sportsmen’s Club, 3-D Archery Shoot & BBQ, Gillett. For more info call Chad McDonald, 607-738-2050.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

Now-Aug: Instructional Pistol Shoot, 2nd & 4th Tues., 6:30 p.m. Contact Lee.

Now-Aug.:1st & 3rd Tues., 6:30 p.m., Contact Joyce.

* * *

South Birdsboro Archery Rod & Gun Club, 470 Geigertown Rd, Douglassville, PA. For more info call Larry Barr, 610-582-5026.

Aug. 6: 3D Archery Shoot, 7-noon.

* * *

Five Points Hunting Club, 285 Bocktown Cork Rd, Aliquippa, PA 15001. For more info call 724-375-7381.

July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: 3D Schedule, 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Lower Pottsgrove Sportsman’s Assoc. 2121 Sanatoga Station Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464. For more info www.lpsa.us

July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: 30 Target Course, 3D Targets.

* * *

Souderton Harleysville Game, Fish & Forestry, 3D Shoots. Clump Road, Tylersport, PA. For more info call Fran Devlin, 215-872-7882.

July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17: Shoot, 7 a.m.

* * *

Delaware Valley Fish & Game, 7343 Ferry Rd, New Hope, PA. For more info call Bob Strouse, 215-453-9996.

July 16, 30, Aug. 13, 27, Sept. 10-24: 3D Shoot, 7-11 a.m.

Oct. 8, Nov. 22: Trap Meet shoots.

* * *

Herminie #2 Game Assoc. Archery Schedule, 219 Cody Road, Herminie, PA, 15089. For more info call Bob Hildenbrand, 724-446-9384.

July 30, Sept. 3: All Shooters, 8-1 p.m.

Dec. 31: Traditional, 8-1 p.m.

* * *

Lenhartsville Fish & Game Assoc. Schedule of Events. 58 Hein Road, Lenhartsville, PA 19534. For more info call Dustin Adam, 610-763-6714.

July 30, Aug. 6, Sept. 4: 30 Targets, 7-noon.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 17: 30 Rinehart Targets, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

Greenville Sportsmen’s Club, 1039 Vernon Rd., Greenville, PA. 16125. For more info call 724-588-9994.

Wed., Sat. & Sun.: Skeet & Trap Shooting, 10 a.m.

* * *

York Archers Inc, 550 Gun Club Rd, York, PA, 17405. For more info call Robin DeVono, 717-818-8001 or www.yourkarchersinc@gmail.com

July 9, 23, Aug. 6, 26-27, Sept. 10, 24: 3D Shoot, 7-1 p.m.

Sept. 3: FITA State Championship, 9 a.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Special Events

2nd & 4th Sun. thru Nov.:Spring Creek TU Veteran’s Fly Fishing Instruction, 1 & 5 p.m., Sun. Fisherman’s Paradise. For more info call Daniel VanWinkle, 814-574-0053.

July 8-9: Hunters Gallery Customer Appreciation Days, Sat. 8-6 p.m., Sun. 8-5 p.m. For more info call Jim, 570-689-7898.

Shows

July 13: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, 6-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Allentown. For more info call 877-474-7184.

Aug. 4-5: Deerassic Classic Giveaway & Outdoor Epo, Cambridge. www.deerassicclassic.com for more info.

Aug. 12: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call Ron, 717-687-8101 eve.

Aug. 19-20: Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitors Center, Benezette. www.ElkExpo.com for more info.

Aug. 19: Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League, Gun Show & Sportsman’s Sale, 8-4 p.m., PA Fire Dept. Social Hall, St. Thomas. For more info call Craig Minnich, 717-977-9240.

Aug. 19-20: Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitor Center, Benezette. For more info www.elkexpo.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Easton. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

Sept. 16: PA Trappers District 8, Sportsman Show, Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds, 7-5 p.m. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Oct. 14-15: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Assoc. Show, 9-4 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Tom Brooks, 717-341-9900.

April 21-22, 2018:Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Country Club Restaurant, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.