Outdoor Retailer show: Goodbye Salt Lake City, hello Denver

The Outdoor Retailer show is leaving Salt Lake City for Denver.

OK, now it’s officially official.

The Outdoor Retailer show will not be returning to Utah.

That’s because it’s moving to Denver.

According to reports, the change in venues is a done deal, and the twice-a-year outdoor recreation mega-show will call the Mile High City home starting next year.

For months now, a coalition of major outdoor companies has been pushing to get the lucrative show to leave Utah unless the state’s governor and elected officials backed away from policies they say threaten public lands. And several times it was reported that the show would indeed leave Utah.

Colorado – as in Denver – was thought to be the frontrunner to replace Salt Lake City, with Oregon and Montana also in the mix.

Organizers of the lucrative, semiannual trade show had said this year that they were considering moving the event after two decades in Utah. Some companies said they would boycott the show as long as it remained in the state.