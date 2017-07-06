Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – July 7, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

July 15: Ashland County NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Ashland. For more info call Jason Bright, 419-685-0992.

July 22: Flat Rock NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Paulding Eagles, Paulding. For more info call Ron Deatrick, 419-523-3000.

Aug. 5: Hardin Co. NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Kenton Eagles Lodge #2163. For more info call Tim Lotz, 567-674-2734.

Aug. 12: Medina County NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Buffalo Creek Retreat, Seville. For more info call Alison Gilles, 330-465-7637.

Aug. 12: Gallia County Longbeards NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Gallipolis Shrine Club. For more info call Tom White, 513-305-4799.

Aug. 26: Shawnee Territory WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, Xenia. For more info call Tim Chenoweth, 937-623-5539.

Sept. 16: Logan County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Bellefontaine Regional Airport, Bellefontaine. For more info call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.

Sept. 16: Warren County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bel-Wood Country Club. For more info call Nick Fendinger, 513-706-1092.

Sept. 16: Medina County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Medina Eagles, Medina. For more info call Jack Tremonte, 440-343-2599.

Sept. 23: Preble County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Preble County Fairgrounds, Toney Building, Eaton. For more info call Don Distler, 513-403-7471.

Shows.

July 22-23: Shaker Woods Outdoor Expo, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbiana. For more info call 330-550-4190.

Aug. 4-5: Deerassic Classic Giveaway & Outdoor Expo, Cambridge. www.deerassicclassic.comwww.deerassicclassic.com for more info.

Aug. 19-20: Elk Expo, Elk Country Visitors Center, Benezette. www.ElkExpo.com for more info.

Aug. 19-20: Waterfowl Swap Meet, Sat. 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Cedar Creek Barn, Lexington. For more info call Rick, 419-571-4278.

Special Events.

July 25-28: Izaak Walton League of America National Convention, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Sandusky. For more info call Rick Graham, 419-465-2283.

Shooting/Archery

July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17: 3D Bowshoot, Leipsic Fishing & Hunting. For more info call Ben Warnimont, 419-615-8031.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

July 22-23, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 16-17: 30 McKenzie 3D Targets.

* * *

Mosquito Bowmen Schedule of Shoots. 2535 McCleary Jacoby Road, Cortland. For more info call Ken Younkins, 330-307-5704..

July 8-9: ASA 3D Shoot State Qualifier.

July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17: 3D Shoots, reg. 8 a.m.

* * *

South Cuyahoga Bowmen. Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Road, Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Aug. 6, Sept. 3: 30 Rinehart 3D Targets. 8-11 a.m.

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Schedule. For more info www.apachebowhunters.com or call Jerry, 614-878-3507.

July 15: Bowhunter Ed. Free to all participants.

July 9, Aug. 13: Trophy Shoot

Sept. 9-10: Annual 2 Day Shoot.

* * *

South Cuyahoga Sportsmen’s Assoc., 19200 Ridge Road, North Royal. Schedule of Events. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17: 30 Rinehart 3D Deer Targets. 8-11 a.m.

* * *

Willard Conservation League Archery Schedule. For more info call Robert Cavello, 567-224-0133. Registration 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: 3D Archery.

Aug. 5, 16: OSTA Shoot.

Aug. 19-20: OBA Summer Jamboree.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744.

Aug. 6, Sept. 3: 30 Target 3D.

Sept. 17: Bowhunter Warmup.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 8 a.m.

4th Sunday Sept.-April: 3D Archery Shoots, 8 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Nelson Ledges Archery, 9851 State Route 305, Garrettsville, 44321. Reg. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info call 330-527-4940.

July 8-9, 29-30, Aug. 5-6, 19-20, 26-27, Sept. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24: 3D Shoot.

* * *

Geauga Bowmen Archery Club. Schedule, first Sat. & Sun. of the month, April-Sept. For more info call Mike Baillash, 440-227-6756.

July 8-9, Aug. 12-13, Sept. 9-10: 3D Shoot, Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-noon.

* * *

Lenape Trails Sportsmens Clubs, Schedule. For more info call 330-695-9826.

July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 16, Sept. 1, 15, 29, Oct. 13, 27, Nov. 10, 24, Dec. 8, 22: Trap Shoot Schedule, 6 p.m.

July 10, 17, 24, 29, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 19, 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18: Archery Schedule, 6 p.m.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.