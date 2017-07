BOWFEST 2017 Set for Aug. 4-6

Superior, Wis. — BOWFEST 2017 comes to Mont du Lac Resort, located near Duluth, on Aug. 4-6.

The event features a 60-target shootout, a pond shoot with 3D carp, novelty shoots, kids archery, and more. Personalities like Steve Coon and other will be on hand.

A weekend pass for shooters is $79.99. For family member nonshooters, a pass is $19.99. Call (218) 626-3797 or visit mdlresort.com for more information.