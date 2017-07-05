Shoot For Hope: clay targets and much more

The fourth annual Shoot for Hope, benefitting the TreeHouse-Sandstone, is scheduled Saturday, July 15 and again will feature a clay targets tournament as well as a banquet and live auction.

Registration for the shoot, at Wings North in Pine City, is from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Saturday, with sporting clays action starting at noon. Registration includes 100 clays and the banquet, dinner and program.

The banquet starts at 5 p.m. at Tobies Big Kettle Room in Hinckley, with the live auction at 7 p.m. Items up for auction include an Ontario fishing trip, a guided Minnesota black bear hunt, an African safari for two and much more. A silent auction also will be ongoing during the banquet.

To register or for more information on the Shoot for Hope event, call 763-486-3297 or email kalbow.thsandstone@gmail.com.