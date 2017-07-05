Under Indiana program, farmers get help from deer hunters

INDIANAPOLIS — Landowners dealing with damage done by deer to their crops, forested land or landscaping can sign up for a program that allows hunting on their property.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the application period for the Hunters Helping Farmers program runs through Aug. 30.

Indiana’s DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recommends that hunting programs are started during the regular deer-hunting seasons.

Hunters can sign up to hunt in a maximum of two counties. Their names will be added to a list of participating deer hunters organized by county. Landowners can select hunters based on hunting preferences, availability and other criteria.