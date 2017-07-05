Fishing lessons from a 9-year-old

Steve Pollick
Share This:

Thank goodness for Patrick, my 9-year-old grandson. He showed me that there are some whopping nice bluegills in my pond.

I don’t want to get too far ahead of the punchline here, so I’ll start back several summers ago, when I casually stocked maybe a dozen bluegills, caught from buddy Timmy Voland’s pond. This was for eventual dinners for the several largemouth bass, 10-inchers that I already had planted. Hunting by great blue herons and kill from deep-cold winters had taken my previous stockings over the years.

That same summer I stocked a triploid white amur, or grass carp, to help get after the explosive vegetation that can infest a too-shallow pond like mine.

Then came the back-to-back super-cold winters several years back. I figured the fish for goners from winterkill – all but for the too-hardy, bottom-lurking grass carp. In fact, the carp ate so well that it ate itself out of house and home, and its continued bottom-grubbing in the vegetation-clean mud had turned my pond so muddy you could not see more than several inches deep.

A pond-management buddy of mine advised to harvest out the carp, which I did. Unfortunately, the water stayed muddy, thanks to the bankside antics of lots of bullfrogs. I was not about to “harvest” them, too. With excruciatingly slow progress, however, the pond water is clearing. I managed to see at least a couple of the bass, cruising the shallows in May, then the frogs got busy making eggs and tadpoles, and I saw no more bass. I had not seen a bluegill in at least three summers, and figured them for goners.

Then came Patrick. Every grandpa needs a 9-year-old grandson who follows him around outside like a puppy. Asking tons of questions, eagerly eyeing and stealing strokes of my finely remodeled 1939-era Remington 510-P single shot .22. Not today, Patrick. And when are we gonna fish, Grandpa?

The visiting family schedule did not allow a full-blown fishing trip at that point (that would come later), but I finally broke down and told Patrick that if he would help me dig some worms from the mulch pile, we would give Froggy Bottom Pond a go. The activity smoked out his brother, Michael, 10, from the house as well, and pretty soon I was helping with baiting hooks and casting. (Boys both are capable, but in close quarters with little elbow room at my pond, I assisted with casts to keep hooks where they should be and not where they shouldn’t.)

Well, Michael first hooked up with one of the bass, which I noticed has been growing nicely to at least 14 inches or so. That was when the fish broke water and spit the hook. Presently Patrick – after several misfires and constant advice to wait-wait-wait and watch the bobber till it goes under – finally hooked up. His rod bent almost double, as spincast starter rigs are wont to do. I was amazed to see him slide a very nice bluegill, well over 8 inches long, onto the bankside grass. It is way bigger than when it was stocked, at least double in size.

And I thought the ‘gills had succumbed to winters past, or to that dang great blue heron that occasionally prowls the shallows. Wrong.

Note to self: Don’t think a 9-year-old cannot show you something.

Related Post

Three-week walleye shutdown set for Mille Lacs
Change at the top for Division of Wildlife
Maine’s new monument brimming with rustic ou...
Under Indiana program, farmers get help from deer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *