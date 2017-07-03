New zebra mussel confirmation a first in Minnesota in 2017

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed a zebra mussel in Cedar Lake, near Annandale in Wright County – the first new confirmation of the invasive species in a Minnesota lake this year.

The DNR confirmed a report from a lake association that one adult zebra mussel was found attached to a stick in about 3 feet of water at the Schroeder’s County Park public access. A broader survey of the lake is being conducted to determine how widely zebra mussels may be present. Signs at lake accesses have been updated to alert boaters to the presence of zebra mussels.

The Cedar Lake Conservation Club was conducting a proactive search for starry stonewort when the zebra mussel was found. The club found no starry stonewort in the lake.

The early detection and reporting and the club’s cooperation with the DNR increases the potential for a pilot project treatment. The DNR created zebra mussel pilot projects in an attempt to treat isolated zebra mussel populations that are discovered and reported early, before they have spread extensively in a lake.