Ohio politicians call for release of Asian carp study

Associated Press
Share This:
This silver carp was captured nine miles from Lake Michigan on Thursday, June 22.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republicans and Democrats in Ohio’s congressional delegation are calling on the Trump administration to release a report on ways to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Toledo who co-chairs the House Great Lakes Task Force, are all asking for the report to be made public.

The calls are growing after a live Asian carp was discovered last week in a Chicago waterway about 9 miles from Lake Michigan.

Scientists fear that if Asian carp get into the Great Lakes they could compete with native species and devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who this week announced his run for governor, says he also wants the report released.

Related Post

A lesson in patience and tactics while chasing whi...
Feds release long-awaited recovery plan for Mexica...
Researchers aim to slow bat disease in Minnesota
St. Joseph, Kalamazoo rivers test clean for invasi...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *