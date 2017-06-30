Ohio politicians call for release of Asian carp study

This silver carp was captured nine miles from Lake Michigan on Thursday, June 22.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republicans and Democrats in Ohio’s congressional delegation are calling on the Trump administration to release a report on ways to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.

Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Toledo who co-chairs the House Great Lakes Task Force, are all asking for the report to be made public.

The calls are growing after a live Asian carp was discovered last week in a Chicago waterway about 9 miles from Lake Michigan.

Scientists fear that if Asian carp get into the Great Lakes they could compete with native species and devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who this week announced his run for governor, says he also wants the report released.