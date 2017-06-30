Mille Lacs ranked No. 1 bass fishery in the nation

Last year's Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship went a long way toward Lake Mille Lacs' No. 1 ranking among Bassmaster Magazine's top bass fisheries. (Minnesota DNR photo)

The announcement came Thursday. But it could just as well have come last September.

That’s when Lake Mille Lacs ultimately solidified itself as the top bass fishery anywhere in the United States.

For its purposes, Bassmaster Magazine made it official June 29 in a release announcing its Bassmaster 100 Best Bass Lakes – Mille Lacs, on the strength of its burgeoning smallmouth bass population, jumped from No. 6 last year to No. 1 for 2017.

The magazine said the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship, held for the first time on the lake last September, had a lot to with Mille Lacs’ No. 1 ranking.

No kidding.

In that tournament, competitors all but crowned Mille Lacs as the No. 1 bass fishing destination anywhere.

“I have been to great smallmouth bass lakes in Michigan … to Lake Champlain … to Lake St. Clair. No place has as many big ones as Mille Lacs,” Kevin VanDam, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society’s all-time money-winner, said after the first day of last year’s championship. “The bass are crazy-big in this lake.”

Tournament emcee Dave Mercer concurred.

“There have never been this many big smallmouth bass caught in Bassmaster tournament history,” Mercer said – and that was just after the first day. “Nothing holds a candle to this.”

Indeed. The winning three-day total was a whopping 76 pounds, 5 ounces – fittingly, by Minnesota angler Seth Feider of Bloomington.

“This fishery really got our attention last September during the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship, when 94 limits of smallmouth were weighed in that topped the 20-pound mark,” Bassmaster Magazine Editor James Hall said in the release of the publication’s top 100 bass fisheries. “Had that been a four-day event, eventual winner Seth Feider may have topped the 100-pound mark with smallmouth, a feat that has never, ever happened before.”

Still, according to the publication, it wasn’t just that September showing that vaulted the central-Minnesota fishery – long a premier walleye destination – to the top.

“After months of research and processing data from dozens of sources, we realized that the Angler of the Year event was hardly impressive production for the lake,” Hall said in the release. “Thirty-pound limits were weighed in during five-team events last fall, including two limits breaking the 36-pound mark. Remember, these are limits of smallmouth. Just incredible.”

Not surprisingly, the tournament will return to Mille Lacs again this September. And as smallmouth reports have again been strong on the lake this year, Mille Lacs may very well maintain its top spot this year and beyond.

In the rankings, Bassmaster rated the top 12 fisheries in the nation regardless of location, with the others ranked within four regions. There, Mississippi River Pools 4-10 (From Lake City in Minnesota past La Crosse in Wisconsin) ranked No. 23.

Other Upper Midwest fisheries ranked in the top 25 in the Central Division were

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, No. 6; Lake Oahe, South Dakota/North Dakota, No. 9; and Okoboji Chain of Lakes, Iowa, No. 25.