2017 Outdoor News Taste of the Wild: Recipes and More Contest

How to enter the 2017 Outdoor News Taste of the Wild Recipes and More Contest:



We’ve got some great prizes that we’ll be awarding to folks who share their recipes or stories with us through the “Recipes and More” contest brought to you by the Outdoor News Taste of the Wild cooking feature.

We will award 8 people one of the revolutionary new tools to prepare your food: the “wonderbag”. One winner will get an autographed copy of Hank Shaw’s newest cookbook “Buck Buck Moose”, and we’ll also award one winner with a copy of Keane Amdahls’s cookbook “Lake Fish – Modern Cooking with Freshwater Fish”.

Here’s how it works:

Entry Option #1. Submit your recipe using a core ingredient of either wild game or fish. Are collecting and preparing wild edibles part of your culinary passion? We welcome those recipes and tips to share as well. We will select 8 winners who’s cooking expertise can tap into the revolutionary new wonderbag in this category!

-Include all ingredients, directions, preparation tips.

-Submit your entry using the form

-Note that we may reach out to you for a *photo of your finished dish if we select your recipe. *Any photos we request must be in jpg format and your own. Copyright protected images will not be accepted.

Entry Option#2: It might be embarrassing, but share your most epic food fail story with us. What made you want to hang up the apron and leave wild game cooking to someone else? Did you transform your lovely venison backstraps into shoe leather? Did you give new meaning to the term “fishy tasting”? Tell us why you desperately need some help in the kitchen and you could be one of two winners we pick in this category.

One winner in the wild game category will win an autographed copy of Hank Shaw’s “BUCK, BUCK, MOOSE” cookbook, and one winner in the fish category is going to win a copy of Keane Amdahl’s new cookbook titled “Lake Fish – Modern Cooking with Freshwater Fish”

-Please keep your story to 1,000 words or less.

Plus – Just for kids! We want to hear from young cooks who dabble in the kitchen and have a favorite recipe they like to prepare. We may just feature your recipe in the pages of Outdoor News and we will send one lucky *youth an Outdoor News logo apron! (*Youth ages 10-17 are eligible. Requires parental consent.)

Photos submitted in conjunction with this promotion must be your own and copyright free. Original recipes only. All Outdoor News Inc. contest rules apply. Deadline for entries is Oct. 27, 2017.

Contest period begins July 1, 2017 and ends October 27, 2017. Entry for contest must occur via this online form or by all published deadlines through US Mail to: TOTW CONTEST ENTRY, 9850 51st Avenue N, Suite 130, Plymouth, MN 55442. All Outdoor News Inc standard contest rules apply