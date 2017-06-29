Wisconsin Outdoor News Fishing Report – June 30, 2017

ASHLAND AREA

Smallmouth bass are just starting to move to their summer haunts, but some are still in 5 feet of water or less where moving baits very slowly is the most productive way to fish – unless you see them chasing, then you can move your baits faster. Anglers have been catching walleyes at the head of the bay, Brush Point, and Kakagon Slough. Northerns have been caught at the breakwall and along the Ashland shoreline on spoons and spinnerbaits.

Trolling for trout and salmon has been productive from Houghton Point all the way to the Apostles. Many fish are still being caught in shallower depths on crankbaits.

Stream fishermen should be looking for the hex hatch to start soon.

Anglers All, (715) 682-5754.

River Rock, (715) 682-3232.

CHETEK AREA

Walleye anglers are reporting some very good bites in the morning and early evening hours. Anglers are catching them by trolling, casting jigs, with slip bobbers, and by drift fishing the shorelines and sandbars. Pike anglers are finding good action in the bays where there’s weed growth. Crappie anglers are having some good action as they drift the many areas where there is submerged wood in 7 to 11 feet.

Up Der North Guide Service, (715) 829-9477

CUMBERLAND AREA

You’ll find bluegills on Big Round Lake and Lake Vermillion in 2 to 4 feet or crappies on the weedlines of Staples Lake. A slip bobber and leech is working for walleyes on the 20-foot sand bars at Shell Lake. Muskie anglers are reporting some follows at Big Sand Lake, while bass and pike are hitting on most lakes in 6 to 12 feet.

Indianhead Sports, (715) 822-2164

DOOR PENINSULA AND ALGOMA/KEWAUNEE AREA

The fishing has been going well as of late, from the Algoma area all the way north to Washington Island. Some days are better than others, but overall it’s very good for a nice mix of kings, rainbows, some cohos and some lake trout. The best depth has been in the 100- to 175-foot range on spoons and flies.

Walleye fishing has been good during the day in the Chaudoir’s Dock area and south to the bottom of the bay. There’s still some good night trolling going on from Chaudoir’s Dock north up past the Old Stone Quarry in the 10- to 20-foot range.

Perch fishing has been getting better as weeds start to grow. Try Little Sturgeon, Riley’s Bay, Sawyer Harbor, Sturgeon Bay, and some deep mud areas from Chaudoir’s Dock north to Henderson’s Point.

Howie’s Tackle, (920) 746-9916.

Algoma Chamber of Commerce, (920) 487-3090.

EAGLE RIVER AREA

Panfish: Perch are in the weeds, so using a slip bobber tipped with minnows or tossing a jig with a small minnow is doing the job. Crappies are done spawning and are in the weeds and around structure. Bluegills are up in the shallows on the warmer lakes; try slip bobber with red worms.

Bass: Largemouths can be found in the shallow weeds and around docks. Smallies are in and around the rocks.

Walleye: Guys are still pitching jigs tipped with fatheads or slip bobbers just over and around weeds.

Muskies: Bucktails and jerkbaits are working, along with topwater lures.

Eagle Sports Center, (715) 479-8804.

FLORENCE COUNTY AREA

Smallmouth bass action has been excellent. They’ve been hitting on artificial lures and crawlers. Bluegill anglers were having success in shallow water with worms. Walleye action has been picking up, but most have been undersized. Anglers are using minnows and leeches. Trout fishermen were catching a few, but high water levels have been making it difficult..

Whisler Outdoors, (715) 528-4411

GREEN BAY/APPLETON AREA

Better weather brought a decent group of anglers to the metro launch. Most were targeting walleyes with slim success. A few boats took advantage of the increased catch in catfish and took a few of those home instead. There have only been a few anglers working the Fox River these days, and not with much success. Suamico area anglers targeted walleyes with continued inconsistent success. Those anglers did catch pike, freshwater drum, and white bass.

Smokey’s on the Bay Bait, Tackle and Guide Service, (920) 436-0600.

HAYWARD AREA

Muskies are hitting bucktails or suckers in 4 to 8 feet on Sissabagama, Lost Land, and Spider lakes. Chippewa Flowage muskie fishing slowed a bit, but with some action continuing in the weeds and shallows. Leeches and fathead minnows are turning walleyes in 15 to 18 feet on Lake Chetek, Sand Lake, Lac Courte Oreilles, and Sissabagama. The walleye bite is on weed edges in 8 to 10 feet in other lakes. Work the 8- to 12-foot weedlines for crappies on the Chippewa Flowage, Lost Land, and Teal Lake, while sunfish remain active in the weeds on most lakes. Crappie anglers were still catching fish containing eggs. Fish deeper, weedy humps that rise from 20 feet up to 10 to 12 feet.

Hayward Bait, (715) 634-2921.

Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, (800) 724-2992.

IRON COUNTY AREA

Anglers found decent walleye and perch action on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage on jigs and live bait last week. Away from the flowage, they were catching perch, bluegills and crappies along weed edges on the smaller lakes.

Turtle River Trading Co., Mercer, (715) 476-0123.

LA CROSSE AREA

Bass and northern pike have been keeping anglers busy. Bluegills are still being caught, but they’re a little harder to find now that they’ve moved deeper. The river was at about 8.5 feet last week, but it was falling. As water clarity increases, fishing action will improve, especially in Lake Onalaska.

Schafer’s Boats, (608) 781-3100.

Bob’s Bait and Tackle, (608) 782-5552.

LAKE MICHIGAN/METRO AREA LAKES

In Kenosha County, boat anglers reported catching coho salmon and a few steelhead, mostly in 70 to 120 feet of water and lures running from the surface to 30 feet down.

In Racine County, boat anglers caught some fish, but none reported catching a limit. Most anglers caught seven to nine fish and most were cohos; however, a few Chinook salmon were caught, as well. The best fishing was from 50 out to 100 feet and anglers ran their lures from 40 feet down to near the surface. Action was slow for shore anglers, with only a few perch.

In Milwaukee, boaters out of McKinley continue to target cohos and Chinooks between the Milwaukee harbor and the TV towers off Capitol Drive. Some boats are going as far north as Fox Point. Boaters had to spend more time looking for fish than they did earlier this month. The cohos were concentrated in small schools and harder to find. A large number of boats trolled along the lake side of McKinley Pier where baitfish were stacked up. Some of those boats had two fish on at a time.

In Port Washington, pier fishing was mostly slow, with periods of decent action from coho salmon and a few brown trout. Boat anglers reported some decent success overall, with boaters mainly catching coho salmon and a couple of Chinooks, rainbows, and lake trout. The cohos averaged 4 pounds. Most of the fish were caught at depths anywhere from 50 to 190 feet on spoons, dodger/flies, and flasher/flies.

In Sheboygan, anglers last week reporting little success off the piers because of less than ideal weather, with most of the catches coming from boats. Boaters are mainly catching coho salmon, with a few kings and rainbows.

DNR hotline, (414) 382-7920.

Smokey’s Bait Shop, (262) 691-0360.

Dick Smith’s Bait, (262) 646 2218.

LAKE WINNEBAGO AREA

Walleye fishing has been very good near the Hwy. 41 bridge and out on the rock piles on Lake Winnebago. The catfish are also active in the river. White bass and walleyes are hitting on Lake Poygan.

Critter’s, (920) 582-0471.

Fox River Bait, (920) 233-7409.

Dutch’s, (920) 922-0311.

MADISON AREA

Lake Mendota smallmouth action has been very good on the bars and points. Fishermen are also catching smaller walleyes on the bars, with a few 18- to 20-inchers here and there. A few guys are catching bluegills on Mendota weed edges, along with a few perch. There are a lot of 8- to 9-inch perch, along with a few up to 11 inches. Lake Monona bluegills are starting to show up a little closer to shoreline weeds, but more so on the north shore than south shore. Muskie action on the Madison change has been fairly slow so far. Lake Monona bass anglers are having good luck on the weed lines. Lake Waubesa bluegills are finished spawning and have set up on the weed edges.

D&S Bait and Tackle, (608) 244-3474.

Dorn Hardware, (608) 244-5403.

MARINETTE/OCONTO AREA

In Oconto County, a few panfish and smallies were caught below the dam at Stiles on the Oconto River on live bait, small spoons, and plastics.

In Marinette County, a few walleyes were caught around the mouth of the Peshtigo River on jigs and live bait or plastics. Walleyes and smallies were being caught on the Menominee River by trolling and casting to structure and current seams.

Waterfront Sport Shop, (906) (906) 424-4108.

MINOCQUA/WOODRUFF/LAKE TOMAHAWK AREA

Between bouts of rain and some cold weather, the fishing was decent.

Smallmouth bass: Good. Shallow crankbaits, jerkbaits, and tube jigs were working, as well as leeches.

Walleyes: Good to fair. More lakes are seeing mayfly hatches shutting down some good bites. As these clear and waters warm, watch for return to shallower water to feed on small perch.

Muskies: Fair. Just not a lot a good reports so far. The best action has been on bucktails. Look for topwater action to improve with warming temps.

Island Sport Shop, (715) 356-4797.

J and J Sports, (715) 277-2616.

NECEDAH/NEKOOSA AREA

Fishermen have been finding very good action on a variety of species, with catfish edging out walleyes. They are catching a little bit of everything. The white bass bite has also kicked in.

Petenwell Sports, (608) 564 7707.

SPOONER AREA

The weedlines on Spooner Lake have been giving up crappies, sunfish, and largemouth bass. You’ll want to also work the weeds on Lipsey Lake for crappies, and leeches are turning some walleyes at Big McKenzie Lake in 15 to 18 feet of water. The best bite has been at low-light periods — in the mornings, evenings and when it’s overcast.

AAA Sports Shop, (715) 635-3011.