One-stop wildlife viewing at Roseau River WMA

Trumpeter swans are among the many bird species that can be viewed along the "Wildlife Drive."

The 27-mile “Wildlife Drive” through the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area, located 20 miles northwest of Roseau, will be open to vehicle travel from Saturday, July 15, through Sunday, July 23, and weekends thereafter through Sunday, Aug. 13, the Minnesota DNR announced Thursday, June 29.

The drive traverses wetland, woodland, brushland and farmland habitats, providing visitors ample opportunity for wildlife viewing.

Roseau River WMA is one of the viewing stops along the Pine to Prairie Birding Trail, which consists of 45 sites spanning a 223-mile corridor from pine to prairie in the northwestern part of the state.

About 149 bird species breed within the Roseau River WMA. Yellow rails and horned grebes are a few of the rare breeding species found within the area’s vast wetlands. Along the drive, people may also encounter trumpeter swans, loons, white pelicans, sandhill cranes, great blue herons, eagles, a variety of ducks and other water birds, sedge wrens, yellow warblers, Nelson’s sharp-tailed sparrows, black bears, deer, beaver, otter, mink, red fox, gray wolf and the occasional moose.

The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located 1-3/4 miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are legally permitted to operate on this road. Motorists are urged to use caution due to narrow roads, soft shoulders, deep ditches and two-way traffic. The speed limit on all WMA roads is 20 mph. Note that the Wildlife Drive may be closed due to inclement weather or road construction.

For more information, contact or stop by the Roseau River WMA office to pick up a bird list, maps, fishing regulations and additional information before visiting: 218-463-1130, 27952 400th St., Roseau, MN 56751, or visit mndnr.gov/wmas.