New York Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – June 30, 2017

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Grey seal at Smith’s Point Beach

(Suffolk County)

On March 13, ECO Chris Amato responded to a call of an injured seal at Smith’s Point Beach. Upon arriving, Amato spoke to a park ranger who had received the same call but hadn’t located the seal or the complainant. Amato found the seal about 20 feet from the water, a half-mile from the location of the original call. The seal was alert but not moving. The Riverhead Marine Foundation (RMF) was notified and responded, conducting an assessment on the animal and determining that it was sick. The seal did not appear to be injured. RMF staff decided to leave the seal and check it again the next day, as seals often bask on the beach. The seal later swam off with the next rising tide.

Alligators in Lyons Falls

(Lewis County)

On March 28, ECO Fay Fuerch was contacted by the Lewis County sheriff’s office regarding two alligators in a residence in the village of Lyons Falls. A tenant of the residence met ECO Fuerch and handed her a Ramen noodle box with two alligator in it. He told her that two other individuals had picked up the hatchlings at a pet store in Florida and brought them to New York one week earlier. ECO Fuerch located the two people that had transported the alligators from Florida and they admitted to purchasing them from a pet store. The baby alligators had only been fed earthworms since leaving the pet store and did not appear to be in good health. Both subjects were issued tickets for the illegal possession of the alligators, returnable to West Turin Court. The alligators were taken to the Thompson Park Zoo in Watertown for veterinary care and temporary housing. Arrangements were being made for the alligators to be transferred to an educational facility once they are healthy.

One lucky hawk

(Westchester County)

On March 16, ECOs Wes Leubner and Tony Drahms were on patrol when they received a call from the Harrison Police Department reporting an injured hawk had been clipped by a passing vehicle. The ECOs responded to the area and were flagged down by New York State Thruway Authority staff who had removed the immobile bird from the busy highway and placed it in a nearby maintenance barn with a high ceiling and large open doors. However, the bird seemed unable to fly. The ECOs determined that the bird was a red-tailed hawk and that it had an injured wing. They transported the hawk to the Brewster Veterinary Hospital for immediate assessment and care. After initial care, the bird was turned over to Green Chimneys, a local rehabilitation facility that specializes in the care and recovery of migratory birds. Green Chimneys is also host to numerous nature/environmental learning programs open to the public, allowing children enrolled in their programs to actively participate in the rehabilitation of injured wildlife.

Peconic Bay scallop enforcement

(Suffolk County)

As the 2016/2017 bay scallop season came to a close on March 31, DEC’s Marine Enforcement Unit stepped up patrols of the Peconic Bay to address complaints of diggers keeping juvenile bay scallops, also referred to as “bug” or “seed” scallops. The latest case of illegal harvesting of juvenile scallops occurred on March 17, when ECOs Ike Bobseine, Jordan Doroski and Ben Tabor inspected two commercial harvesters off of Mashomack Preserve in the town of Shelter Island. Doroski’s initial inspection of the catch indicated that the two shellfish diggers were in possession of a high percentage of seed scallops. The ECOs sorted through several thousand bay scallops and determined that approximately 15 percent of the total catch was undersized. The fishermen were cited for harvesting juvenile bay scallops and issued tickets with a future court date. The seed scallops were returned to the water.

Bird wrapped on a wire

(Onondaga County)

On March 18, ECO Scott Yacavone responded to a complaint of a seagull wrapped in fishing line and hanging from a utility wire in the village of Baldwinsville. Yacavone arrived to find the bird with both wings pinned together, hanging approximately two feet below the line. With the assistance of the Baldwinsville Fire Department, Yacavone climbed up to the bird on a ladder truck and cut the fishing line. After untangling the line from the bird’s wings, the seagull did not appear to have significant injuries. Yacavone took the gull to a rural area and released the bird, unharmed, back into the wild.

Post-season deer checks

(Livingston County)

On March 18 and 19, ECO Brian Wade continued following up on deer season violations from the 2016 season. Wade’s first investigation resulted in an individual being issued a ticket for using his girlfriend’s tag to take white-tailed buck. The second investigation resulted in violations of two illegal deer being killed in the town of Mount Morris, along with several tagging violations. The third investigation resulted in three people being issued eight tickets for three illegal deer and tagging violations in the towns of Livonia and Mount Morris.

Medical waste violation

(Bronx County)

On March 19, ECOs Jason Smith, Spencer Noyes, and Charles Eyler III were on patrol in Bronx County when Noyes observed a tractor-trailer emitting a large quantity of blue exhaust smoke. The ECOs stopped the truck and observed a DEC permit number and regulated medical waste placard on the trailer. Smith interviewed the driver, who said he was transporting the medical waste to a facility upstate and provided the ECOs with manifest documents. When asked for his DEC Part 364 Permit, required for the transportation of regulated waste, the driver admitted to not having the permit. Summonses were issued for emitting excessive smoke and failing to carry a waste transporter permit, returnable to Bronx Criminal Court.

Hawk rescued on the Thruway

(Greene County)

On March 21, Division of Law Enforcement Major Scott Florence was traveling southbound on the Thruway in the town of Coxsackie when he noticed a disoriented hawk standing in the center median. Unable to stop, he contacted ECO Anthony Glorioso, who was nearby. Glorioso determined that the Cooper’s hawk had likely been hit by a car. Despite heavy traffic, Glorioso was able to get behind the hawk, cover it with a blanket, and transport it to his car. The hawk was taken to Triple F Wildlife Services in Hunter for evaluation and rehabilitation.

Unlawful dumping

(Suffolk County)

On March 22, ECO Mark Simmons responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at a local school bus company. ECO Simmons found a hole six feet deep and roughly 30 feet long at the site, loaded with debris. Further inspection revealed tailpipes, mufflers, brake parts, fuel tanks, and other old bus parts that had been discarded in the hole. Officer Simmons sent photographs of the debris and petroleum-stained ground to the town of Brookhaven’s environmental expert and the DEC Spills Unit. On March 29, a joint inspection by Brookhaven and DEC confirmed the evidence. The town of Brookhaven has ordered the bus company to remove the debris so that DEC can continue an investigation with soil samples. ECO Simmons issued four tickets to the school bus company for water quality and solid waste violations.

Loaded rifle riding shotgun

(Ulster County)

On March 26, an Ulster County sheriff’s deputy contacted ECO Jeannette Bastedo requesting assistance with a subject illegally possessing firearms. The deputy had stopped a vehicle in the town of Ulster driven by an individual who was wanted for violating a family court order of protection. The deputy observed a loaded rifle in the front seat. A second loaded rifle was later discovered in the vehicle and determined to have been reported stolen in Arizona. ECO Bastedo charged the subject with two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Additional felony charges of criminal contempt of court in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and a misdemeanor of criminal contempt of court in the second degree were also filed by the deputy.

What a croc

(Richmond County)

On March 27, ECOs Zach Brown and Spencer Noyes discovered a Craigslist posting for an 8-foot “Alligator Skin” for sale for $160 in Staten Island. The posting advertised the skin as “perfect for a bar, restaurant, or man cave.” ECOs Noyes and Brown contacted Richmond County ECO Michael Hameline, who contacted the seller to determine if the skin was still available. The ECOs then set up a meeting to purchase the skin. ECO Hameline met with the seller and the two agreed to a purchase price of $160. It was determined that the seller did not possess the proper permits to possess or sell the skin. Noyes and Brown assisted Hameline in seizing the skin as evidence and issued tickets. The seller was informed of the rules and regulations regarding the possession of alligator parts. The skin was later identified as an American crocodile.

Sewer sludge flooding

(Ulster County)

On April 5, ECO Jeannette Bastedo responded to a complaint that a business in the town of Ulster was failing to contain waste byproducts resulting from the manufacture of masonry blocks. The material was a sludge-like water containing suspended solids. ECO Bastedo determined the sludge had fouled the sewer system and caused flooding in the public road and parking lot of adjacent businesses. The company was issued tickets for depositing a noisome substance onto the highway and for disposing a noxious substance and/or refuse into a sewer returnable to the Town of Ulster Court.