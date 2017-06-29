Erin Sullivan added to Styrka Team

Staff and News Reports
Styrka has announced the hiring of Erin Sullivan as the new marketing assistant and general coordinator at the offices in Eagan, Minn.

Erin Sullivan

Sullivan will assist the Styrka marketing team with creative, scheduling and trade shows. She will also be responsible for managing the company’s social marketing efforts to enhance brand awareness and interaction with the hunting community.

She is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and is also a Minnesota native.

To learn more about Styrka, visit www.styrkastrong.com.

