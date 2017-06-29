Applications open July 1 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

An archer poses with a deer harvested at a past Camp Ripley hunt. (Minnesota DNR)

Hunters can apply starting Saturday, July 1, for the regular archery deer hunts at Camp Ripley near Little Falls, according to the Minnesota DNR. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 18.

Hunters may pick from one of two hunting seasons: Oct. 19-20 (Thursday-Friday, code 668) or Oct. 28-29 (Saturday-Sunday, code 669). A total of 4,000 permits, with 2,000 per two-day hunt, will be made available.

Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license at least two days before their hunt to participate. The bag limit for this year’s hunt is one, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer.

Hunters may choose from four options to apply for the Camp Ripley archery hunts:

In person at any one of 1,500 license agents located throughout Minnesota.

By telephone at 888-665-4236.

Online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.

DNR License Center, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.

The application fee for the hunt is $12 per applicant. Additional transaction fees and convenience fees are applied depending on how the application is made.

To apply, resident hunters 21 and older must provide a valid state driver’s license or public safety identification number. Nonresident hunters must apply using a valid driver’s license number, public safety identification number, or DNR number from a recent Minnesota hunting or fishing license. Preference will only be given if the same ID is used from previous Camp Ripley applications.

All applicants must be at least 10 years old prior to the hunt. In addition, anyone at least 12 years of age and born after Dec. 31, 1979, must have a firearms safety certificate or other evidence of successfully completing a hunter safety course in order to purchase an archery license if successful in the lottery.

Hunters may apply as individuals or as a group of up to four people. Group members may only apply for the same two-day season. The first group applicant must specify “Create New Group” when asked, and will receive a group number. Subsequent group applicants must specify they want to “Join an Existing Group” and must use the same group number supplied to the first group applicant.

Additional rules and instructions for this year’s hunt will be posted later in July at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

The archery hunt at Camp Ripley is an annual event. The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Department, and the Department of Military Affairs, which manages the 53,000-acre military reservation.