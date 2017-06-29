American Sportfishing Association elects board members

ALEXANDRIA, VA — Four members of the American Sportfishing Association (ASA) were elected to fill two regional seats and two at-large seats on the board of directors.

Their terms begin October 1 and they will serve three-year terms.

Regional seats went to:

Southeast Region – Carl Liederman, president, Capt. Harry’s Fishing Supply (new board member).

West Region – Dan MacDonald, president, Yakima Bait Company (new board member).

At-Large seats went to:

Bruce Akin, CEO, B.A.S.S., LLC (new board member).

Jesse Simpkins, Marketing Director, St. Croix Rods (new board member).

Akin, through B.A.S.S., LLC, has worked to grow fishing participation, protect anglers’ rights, campaign for sensible government management of our natural resources and enhance our industry’s ability to succeed, according to a release Wednesday, June 28 by the ASA.

Liederman has 47 years in the industry’s retail sector and has been a life-long advocate for clean water, well-managed fisheries and access to both.

MacDonald is a strong advocate for ASA’s Keep America Fishing program as a platform to keep anglers informed about issues that impact fishing, as well as a proponent for industry’s involvement in increasing participation through his membership on the Advocacy Committee.

Simpkins has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and, according to the release, said he believes that a strong association is imperative to long-term success as an industry.

Current members of the board of directors are Executive Committee – Kirk Immens, Sportco Marketing, Inc., chairman; Dave Bulthuis, Costa, immediate past chairman; Chris Megan, On the Water, LLC, vice chairman; Zack Swanson, Rapala, secretary; Donn Schaible, Wright & McGill, treasurer; Peter Foley, Boone Bait Company, Inc., treasurer emeritus; and Gary Remensnyder, Lew’s Fishing Tackle, at-large.

Other board members are John Arway, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission; Louis Chemi, Navico, Inc.; Thom Dammrich, National Marine Manufacturers Association; Ken Elie, Outdoor Pro Shop, Inc.; Dan Ferris, Midwest Outdoors; Jeff Pontius, ZEBCO Brands; Paul Schluter, St. Croix Rods; Aledia Tush, CB’s Saltwater Outfitters; Gary Zurn, Big Rock Sports, LLC.

The board’s ex-officio members are Kenneth Hammond, The Hammond Group; and Carey Graves, Daiwa Corporation.

– American Sportfishing Association