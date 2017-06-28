Michigan duck stamp, prints: Artwork promotes conservation of wetlands, waterfowl habitat

The 2017 Michigan duck stamp features a pair of northern shovelers, painted by Guy Crittenden. (Image courtesy of Michigan DNR)

The Michigan Duck Hunters Association, in cooperation with the Michigan DNR, introduces the 2017 collector’s edition Michigan duck stamp and prints.

The Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program, established in 1976, has become an icon for waterfowl hunters and wetland conservation enthusiasts. During the past 41 years, the program has gained popularity with collectors and conservation groups throughout the United States.

The Michigan Duck Hunters Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to waterfowl and wetland conservation, coordinates the program in partnership with the DNR. Proceeds from stamp sales will be used to fund Michigan Duck Hunters Association projects, with 10 percent used to match DNR funding for purchasing, restoring and enhancing wetlands.

The 2017 Michigan duck stamp features a striking pair of northern shovelers, painted by Guy Crittenden. Crittenden, a wildlife artist from Richmond, Va., has won the Virginia duck stamp competition four times since 2005. He won the Connecticut and the Michigan duck stamp competitions in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and has placed as high as fifth in the prestigious Federal Duck Stamp Contest.

Purchasing Michigan waterfowl stamps and prints helps to ensure continued conservation of wetlands and waterfowl habitat. To learn more about the Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program and supporting conservation efforts in Michigan through the purchase of limited-edition signed and numbered prints and collector’s edition stamps, visit www.michigan.gov/waterfowl (under Additional Resources and then Michigan Waterfowl Stamp Program). Purchasing the stamps is voluntary and does not replace the state waterfowl hunting license.

MDHA also will mail individuals who purchase a 2017 waterfowl hunting license a free copy of the stamp (subject to availability) if they send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a copy of their Michigan waterfowl hunting license to: MDHA Waterfowl Stamp Program, P.O. Box 186, Kawkawlin, MI 48631.