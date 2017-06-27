In Vermont, stage is set for 2017-18 migratory bird hunts

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has announced the 2017-2018 migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits.

A printable copy of the regulations can be downloaded from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department website under “Hunt” – “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices by late August.

A statewide Vermont open hunting season for resident Canada geese will occur September 1-25. The daily bag limit is five Canada geese in the Connecticut River Zone and eight in the rest of the state during this September season. The purpose of the September season is to help control Vermont’s resident Canada goose population prior to the arrival of Canada geese migrating south from Canada.

A second Canada goose hunting season, for resident and migrant birds, will be held October 11-November 29 with a daily bag limit of three Canada geese in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones.

In the Connecticut River Zone, the Canada goose season will be October 3-November 5, and November 22-December 27 with a daily bag limit of three Canada geese.

Duck season this fall opens on Wednesday, October 11 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones, and on October 3 in the Connecticut River Zone. The Lake Champlain Zone has a split season (October 11-15 and November 7-December 31. The Interior Vermont Zone is a straight season (October 11-December 9). The Connecticut River Zone is a split season (October 3-November 5 and November 22-December 17).

Vermont’s youth waterfowl hunting weekend will be September 23-24. Resident and nonresident hunters 17 years of age or younger may hunt ducks and geese within the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones during this weekend while accompanied by an adult 18 or older. In the Connecticut River Zone, youth must be 15 years of age or younger. Both adult and youth must have Vermont hunting licenses. The adult may not hunt or carry a firearm. Youth ages 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps.

Woodcock hunting season is October 1- November 14 statewide with a three-bird bag limit.

In addition to a hunting license, a waterfowl hunter 16 or older must carry current federal and Vermont duck stamps in order to hunt waterfowl in Vermont. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges, or online at www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp/buy-duck-stamp.php. State duck stamps are available on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and from license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.

All migratory game bird hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state they hunt. Hunters may register on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website or call toll-free 877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual H.I.P. registration number, which you then need to record on your hunting license.

The hunting season dates, bag limits and related regulations for all migratory birds are set annually within a framework established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in coordination with New York and New Hampshire.

Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.