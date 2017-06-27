Mountain lion killed in Iowa

Officers with the Iowa DNR killed a mountain lion today (Tuesday, June 27) after a report of livestock depredation on a farm near Galva, in northeast Ida County.

The situation arose after a neighboring livestock producer discovered a dead calf that showed evidence consistent with an attack by a large cat late last week. Repeated calls were placed to 911 Monday evening by a nearby landowner who discovered the cat.

It was the first confirmed female mountain lion in Iowa. There is no physical evidence that she had produced any young. The Iowa DNR will collect teeth and tissue samples for genetic analysis and examine the stomach contents of the 88-pound animal.

This is the fourth mountain lion killed in Iowa and the first since 2013, when a four-year old male cat was shot in Sioux County. Since 1995, there have been 21 confirmed mountain lions in Iowa.

Western South Dakota and Nebraska have been the genetic source for the lions killed in Iowa.

Mountain lions are not listed as a furbearer and have no protected status in Iowa.