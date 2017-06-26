Stearns County deer herd released from quarantine after negative CWD tests

St. Paul, Minn. — Two farmed deer in Stearns County recently tested negative for chronic wasting disease.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health received the negative test results last week and has since released the herd from quarantine.

The herd had been quarantined since the start of this year because it received four deer from a CWD infected herd in Crow Wing County. The board shared the test results with the Minnesota DNR, which responds to and manages CWD in wild deer. The board works with the USDA as it investigates and regulates CWD in farmed deer.

The case is part of a disease investigation dating back to the end of 2016, when the board discovered CWD in a Crow Wing County farmed deer herd. This led the board to trace and test animals in five counties (Crow Wing, Meeker, St. Louis, Stearns, Wright) and quarantine those herds until all animals with ties to the Crow Wing County herd were tested.

Two deer herds and one farm property are currently quarantined as part of the investigation. The herd in Crow Wing County and one herd in Wright County remain quarantined. The Meeker County farm chose to euthanize all its animals and the empty property remains quarantined for five years.

– Minnesota Board of Animal Health