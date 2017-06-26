Minnesota DNR recreation fee increases go into effect July 1

Effective July 1, the fee to register ATVs (and snowmobiles) will increase.

The Minnesota DNR reminds state park visitors, snowmobilers and all-terrain vehicle riders that fee increases will go into effect on July 1.

The cost of fishing and hunting licenses, including deer licenses, won’t increase until 2018.

One-day state park vehicle permits will increase $2 to $7 and year-round vehicle permits will increase $10 to $35. These fees have not changed in more than a decade, and the increases were needed to continue to provide quality facilities and services, according to a DNR news release.

Also effective July 1, the fee to register ATVs and snowmobiles will increase and a $15 license will be required for ice shelters that do not collapse, fold or disassemble.

For a list of all the Parks and Trails fees that are changing, click here.

Effective with the 2018 license year, the cost for some fishing and hunting licenses will rise. The cost of a resident fishing license will increase $3, from $22 to $25, and a resident deer license will increase $4, from $30 to $34. A complete list of license fee increases is available on the DNR website.

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday