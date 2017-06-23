Wisconsin Assembly votes to relax deer baiting-feeding ban

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s ban on baiting and feeding deer in counties with chronic wasting disease would be scaled back under a bill headed to Gov. Scott Walker.

The state Assembly passed the Republican-backed measure Wednesday, 60-37.

Democratic opponents argue the change is irresponsible, goes against good science and what deer hunters want and could lead to the spread of CWD, putting the state’s deer-hunting economy at risk.

Baiting and feeding for the purpose of hunting or training dogs is currently banned in counties where CWD is present as well as in neighboring counties. The ban is meant to slow CWD’s spread by keeping deer from congregating over food.

Under the bill, the ban would last three years in CWD counties if no more deer test positive for the disease and two years in neighboring counties.