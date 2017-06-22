Yellowstone grizzlies removed from Endangered Species List

A final proposed rule released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday, June 22 removes the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear from the Endangered Species List after more than 40 years on the list, according to reports.

The rule impacts grizzly bears in Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks and the 20 million acre ecosystem, which includes Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

The delisting comes after years of working with local stakeholders and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) and also included multiple public comment periods.

In 2016, the IGBST released a conservation strategy to guide the future management of the bears through state and federal regulations. The plan will be evaluated every five years by state, tribal and federal management agencies, and may include public comment during those reviews.