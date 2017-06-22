U.P. Trappers Association convention: A preview of ’18 national gathering?

Lesel Reuwsaat poses with coyote and fox pelts that are ready for market. (Photo courtesy of Lesel Reuwsaat)

Fur trappers Les Johnson from “Predator Quest” and Lesel Reuwsaat, a frequent guest on the F&T Freedom Outdoors television program, will be among the demonstrators at the Upper Peninsula Trappers Association convention and outdoor expo in Escanaba.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 30 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds, located along U.S. 2 in Escanaba.

Johnson, from Nebraska, is regarded as the “best coyote caller” in the world. He produces his own television show, Predator Quest, for the Sportsman’s Channel. He has been honored with numerous awards including the Coyote Calling Triple Crown and he has been named Sportsman of the Year numerous times.

Reuwsaat, from South Dakota, is a professional trapper and lure maker. Each year, he captures more than 400 coyotes and 300 raccoons, along with big numbers of fox and badger.

In addition to Johnson and Reuwsaat, the convention will feature presenters John Chagnon, Rusty Johnson, Harry Nestell, Rich Clark, Jeff Dunlap and Greg Schroeder.

The convention is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees and could be a preview of what’s to come with the National Trappers Association Convention, being held in the Upper Peninsula in 2018.

For more information, including biographies of the presenters, visit www.uptrappers.com. For more information on trapping, visit the DNR’s webpage at: www.michigan.gov/dnr