Pennsylvania Outdoor News Fishing Report – June 23, 2017

Anglers are reminded that bass season opened June 17. Anglers also are reminded that the second Fish for Free Day of the year is July 4, when folks can fish Pennsylvania waters without a fishing license. For more, visit www.fishandboat.com

NORTHWEST REGION

Lake Erie — The perch bite was generally slow on the east and west sides of the lake in early June, with some anglers having success off Shade’s Beach in 40 feet of water in early June. On the east side, perch were reported in 30 feet off the Sunoco crib. Walleye fishing was good and some anglers caught catfish. Walleyes were hitting willow leaf spinners and crawlers in 25 to 35 feet, as well as Hot n Tots and Thundersticks. Nice walleyes also were reported in anywhere from 10 to 50 feet, and near shore by anglers trolling plugs in the evening when the wind was favorable. Some smallmouth bass were still in the tributaries in early June.

Presque Isle Bay — Bass fishing was phenomenal in early June, with both smallmouths and largemouths released on a variety of lures and presentations from spinnerbaits to drop-shotting.

French Creek (Erie, Mercer, Venango, Crawford counties) — Walleyes, bass, northern pike, and flathead catfish were reported, with the walleyes hitting between Franklin and Cochranton. The bass averaged 2 pounds, with a few weighing close to 4 pounds. One pike was 24 inches, and another was 35 inches; both hit a muskie bucktail.

Pymatuning Reservoir (Crawford County) — The walleye bite was extremely slow and other species were hit or miss in early June. A few walleyes were hitting on leeches. Some crappies, perch and catfish were reported, but the best bite was bluegills on waxworm-tipped jigs suspended under bobbers. Some muskies were reported. The occasional white bass was reported, and carp were hitting minnows in the shallows. Largemouth bass were in the lily pads. The Shenango River below the dam was producing walleyes.

Lake Wilhelm (Mercer County) — Crappies in mixed sizes from small to 193⁄4 inches and 3.5 pounds were reported. A strong bluegill bite also was reported. Walleye fishing was slow, although a 26.5-incher was taken near shore by an angler fishing with an ice rod. The bass bite was tough in early June, although one angler did well flipping the shallow grass near Launch No. 4. Catfish were hitting for anglers drifting ants tipped with waxworms in about 15 feet.

Shenango Reservoir (Mercer County) — The hybrid striped bass bite was heating up in early June, with the early-morning and late-evening hours productive. Some walleyes also were hitting, with spinnerbaits effective for some anglers. Crappies were hitting in mixed sizes. White bass were starting to show up in deep water. Northern pike were reported.

Sugar Creek (Venango County) — Nice catches of rainbow and brown trout were reported through early June.

Justus Lake (Venango County) — Numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass were hitting. One angler did well slowly trolling live bait along the shoreline.

Allegheny River (Venango County) — An excellent smallmouth bass bite was reported, with jigs and crawlers productive for some anglers and swim darters or tubes working for others. One angler released a 20.5-inch bass that weighed 4.5 pounds. A good number of northern pike and walleyes were reported.

Keystone Power Dam — Nice-sized smallmouth and largemouth bass were released through early June.

SOUTHWEST REGION

Allegheny River (Allegheny County) — Walleyes and bass were reported around the mouths of streams in early June. Numbers of catfish were reported near the Deer Creek access area. Saugers and muskies also were hitting.

Deer Creek and Bull Creek (Allegheny County) — These Allegheny River stocked trout streams were still yielding fish on small baits in early June.

Montour Run (Allegheny County) — This tributary near Pittsburgh was yielding stocked trout on minnows and spinners through early June.

Ohio River — Walleyes and smallmouth bass were hitting around structure, with the late afternoon and early evening hours productive.

Cowanshannock Creek (Armstrong County) — Trout were reported in early June as water levels were receding from recent heavy rainfall.

Youghiogheny River Reservoir (Somerset County) — Walleyes were reported on crawler harnesses in 10 feet and along the shore in the Jockey Hollow access area. Northern pike, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and crappies were reported.

Youghiogheny River — The tailrace was yielding trout from a stocking just prior to Memorial Day weekend.

High Point Lake (Somerset County) — Crappies up to 16 inches were reported on jigs and small minnows. Chain pickerel were taken on minnows and shiners, and bass were reported on artificial lures. Bluegills up to 8 inches were reported.

Cross Creek Lake (Washington County) — A steady crappie bite was reported in early June for anglers who could locate schools of fish. Minnows were the ticket, and fish were hitting in less than five feet, although warming water temperatures were expected to send fish deeper.

Bridgeport Dam (Westmoreland County) — Crappies were hitting live bait in recent weeks.

Mammoth Lake (Westmoreland County) — Trout were taking pastebaits.

Green Lick Reservoir (Westmoreland County) — Nice bluegills were reported in recent weeks.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

Pine Creek (Tioga County) — Anglers floating the creek were catching trout on streamers in the early morning hours of early June. Boaters had success casting toward shore and retrieving back to the boat.

Tioga River (Tioga County) — Walleyes were reported at the spillway, with chartreuse crankbaits, fathead minnows, and crawlers effective.

Hills Creek Lake (Tioga County) — Yellow perch, crappies, and bluegills were hitting in earl June, although vegetation was causing problems for some anglers.

Beechwood, Hammond, Tioga and Cowanesque lakes (Tioga County) — Panfish were reported at all four lakes, and vegetation wasn’t as much a problem as at Hills Creek Lake. Minnows and crawlers were effective.

Nessmuck Lake (Tioga County) — The lake is now open to fishing and boating, although a catch-and-release restriction is in place so the fishery can become established.

Lyman Lake (Potter County) — Anglers were targeting trout with pastebaits, crawlers and live minnows from kayaks and canoes in recent weeks.

Fishing Creek (Clinton County) — Water was in the mid-50s in early June, and trout were reported on mayfly, stonefly and caddis nymph patterns, such as Gold-Bead Pheasant Tails (12-18) and Prince nymphs (12-16). Dries were effective when trout were rising. They included March Brown (12), Blue-Winged Olive (18-22) and Tan Caddis (12-14) patterns.

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake (Centre County) — Yellow perch, crappies, and bluegills were reported in early June, with crawlers and minnows productive.

Spring Creek (Centre County) — The sulphur hatch was almost over in early June, although anglers were still catching trout on Sulphur and Caddis nymphs and emergers. Most trout were coming subsurface, although dries such as midges (22-26) and Tan Caddis (14-18) were effective when fish were rising.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

Holman Lake (Perry County) — Panfish were reported through early June, and trout were being taken on pastebaits.

Juniata River (Juniata County) — Nice-size channel catfish, carp, and a few American eels were reported through early June, with crawlers, cutbait, and shiners effective. Evening and night-time hours were good times to target these bottom-dwelling species.

Little Juniata River (Huntingdon County) — Ideal conditions were reported as June 11 by TCO Fly Shop, with water a nice green color and in the low 50s. Sulphurs (14-16), Cahills (10-12), and Caddis (12-16) were hatching, and nymphing was consistent during the day. Blue-winged olives (18-22) and midges (20-24) were on top, occasionally, on warmer days.

Lake Redman, Lake Williams (York County) — Panfish were active through early June on both fisheries.

Susquehanna River — Catfish were hitting in recent weeks on liver, crawlers and shrimp.

NORTHEAST REGION

Lizard Creek (Carbon County) — A local sportsmen’s club augmented state trout stockings, and anglers were catching them through early June on pastebaits, live minnows, and flies.

Lehigh River — Trout were hitting near the East Penn Township boat launch on spinners, stickbaits, and flies. Many fish were from a recent stocking by local sportsmen. On other parts of the river, crawlers, minnows and waxworms were effective.

Mauch Chunk Lake (Carbon County) — Nice-size crappies were reported near the fishing pier at boat launch A, with live minnows effective. Chain pickerel and bass were hitting in recent weeks near boat launch B.

Beltzville Lake (Carbon County) —Striped bass and walleyes were reported around Preachers Camp access in recent weeks. Beltzville was stocked in early June with 5,000 pounds of bass, panfish and other species salvaged from the soon-to-be reconstructed Minsi Lake.

Francis E. Walter Reservoir (Luzerne County) — Crappies were hitting on jigs tipped with fathead minnows in recent weeks, while trout were being caught in the reservoir’s river arm.

Roaring Creek, Nescopeck Creek and Wapwallopen Creek (Luzerne County) — Trout continued to hit on all three fisheries through early June.

Lily Lake (Luzerne County) — Trout and crappies were hitting in recent weeks for anglers willing to put in the time to find them.

Lackawaxen River, Masthope Creek (Wayne County) — Good trout fishing was reported through early June.

Delaware River — Although the shad run was just about over in early June, some shad were still being caught above the Zane Gray access.

Lake Wallenpaupack (Pike County) — The striped bass bite was heating up in early June after a lull in action. Walleyes also were biting in the early to late-evening time slots. Both species were hitting live bait.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Nockamixon Lake (Bucks County) — A good post-spawn bass bite was reported along weedbeds in under 12 feet of water. Soft plastics were effective during the day, while topwaters worked well at night. Anglers targeting striped bass were using gizzard shad and alewives, and finding rock-cliff drop-offs and points productive.

Delaware River — The shad bite was done for the year by early June. Some striper action was reported on topwater plugs south of the New Hope wing dam to the tidal section.

Jordan Creek (Lehigh County) — Trout were hitting from Jordan Parkway downstream of MacArthur Road and near the Jordan Creek Parkway Community Garden in Scherersville in early June.

Little Schuylkill River (Schuylkill County) — While trout fishing was slowing throughout the region, this fishery remained productive at least until early June.

Tuscarora Lake (Schuylkill County) — Excellent yellow perch and bluegill bites were reported through early June, with anglers catching crappies close to the shoreline. Largemouth bass and chain pickerel also were heating up.

Locust Lake (Schuylkill County) — Trout were moving to deeper water near the middle of the lake by early June, while largemouth bass and panfish were reported along the shorelines.

Octoraro Lake (Chester County) — Jim Neary’s Bait & Tackle reported June 11 that crappie and white perch were biting on minnows, and sizes were some of the best seen in years. Bigger largemouth bass turned on the weekend of June 11 and were hitting creature baits and other soft plastics. Catfish were taking medium shiners.

Compiled by Deborah Weisberg