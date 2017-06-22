Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs and Collars – June 23, 2017

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Crawford County WCO Randy R. Crago reports an increase in small bags of garbage being left on game lands this spring. The bags appear to be from people cleaning out their vehicles. Two men have been successfully prosecuted and another incident is still under investigation.

Erie County WCO Larry M. Smith has had numerous reports of grounded injured birds. In all of these calls, they turned out to be juvenile birds that become “jumpers.” As they outgrow the nest they jump to the ground enjoying their freedom. Leave them alone and keep pets away; the adult birds will take care of them until they fledge and fly away.

Erie County WCO Darin L. Clark reports responding to numerous calls of young wildlife being picked up by concerned citizens. Most of the time the young have not been abandoned and the mother is someplace close by. Leave young wild animals where you found them. The mother will soon return and take care of them.

Jefferson County WCO Roger A. Hartless reports that violations encountered during spring turkey season have been typical. Unplugged shotguns, possession of other people’s licenses and tags, possession of expired licenses and tags, and failure to report big-game harvests. Overall, the number of hunters encountered on a daily basis has been way down from previous years.

Mercer County WCO Donald G. Chaybin reports investigating an incident where a 14-year-old boy called the Northwest Region Office to report that he shot at a Canada goose that was “attacking him” on a Saturday in spring gobbler season. During interviews with the boy and his parents, it was determined that he and a friend were out in the woods near his home with a .22 rifle. As young hunters, they were not accompanied by an adult as required. With that .22 rifle, they were not legally hunting turkeys at that time. The goose was aggressively coming toward him (probably protecting a nest), so he shot at it. The goose retreated to the river and there was no evidence the goose was injured or killed. The boy’s parents weren’t aware of this incident prior to the officer contacting them. WCO Chaybin explained the multiple violations, relevant charges, and possible penalties involved. After giving him a few minutes to think about those consequences for his actions, the decision was made to issue warnings instead. The parents also said they’d place more severe restrictions on the boy’s access to firearms.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride has been informed about a bear in Brokenstraw Township with a severe case of mange. A trap has been set for that bear.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride reports he has received several complaints about dogs chasing deer. The issue is being addressed.

Warren County WCO David W. Donachy reports high incidents of mange in bear and foxes in his district this spring.

Crawford and Erie counties LMGS Shayne A. Hoachlander reports that he, along with Warren County WCO Eric McBride, DWCO Cory J. Turben, and DWCO Jeffrey S. Sherry, assisted the Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, several search and rescue teams, and about 180 volunteers in the successful search and rescue of a 14-year-old boy in the vicinity of State Game Land 197.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports that an individual has been charged with violating the Executive Order by placing feed out inside of the Disease Management Area, where the feeding of deer is prohibited.

Fulton County WCO Justin T. Klugh reports there has been an increase of ATV activity on state game lands in the area. Patrols have been increased accordingly.

Adams County WCO Cory M. Ammerman reports that, while on patrol at about 8:40 a.m., he observed a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. It crossed into oncoming traffic numerous times. A vehicle stop was conducted to check the welfare of the operator. Ammerman observed the driver had a strong smell of an alcohol on his breath and was unable to stand on his own. Field sobriety tests were administered, however they could not be completed because of the concern for the safety of the operator, who could not support himself. A PBT was administered and resulted in a BAC of 0.281, which is more than three times the legal limit. The individual was then arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County WCO Blake Barth reports an Operation Game Thief tip resulted in charges against a Lebanon County man who exceeded the legal bag limit during spring turkey season. The violator faces up to $1,500 in fines, plus replacement costs of $300 for the unlawful bird, and up to three years’ license revocation.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports several citations and many warnings were issued in his district for persons hunting turkeys in baited areas, the unlawful taking of turkeys in a baited areas, and shooting over the one-bird daily limit.

Susquehanna County WCO Ben Rebuck said several cases of littering on state game lands are being investigated in his district.