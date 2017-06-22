New York launches Adventure NY initiative

Wood Duck Marsh at Five Rivers. (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today (Thursday, June 22) announced the completion of the new visitor center at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar (Albany County) and launched the new Adventure NY initiative, designed to connect New Yorkers with the state’s outdoor destinations.

The Adventure NY initiative, included in the 2018 state budget, is a multi-year outdoor recreation campaign to connect more New York families and visitors to the great outdoors, according to a news release by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The initiative includes $50 million to expand on existing efforts to enhance access to state land and water, rehabilitate and improve campgrounds, upgrade Department of Environmental Conservation recreational facilities, and increase public awareness of outdoor recreation opportunities available in New York State.

According to the release, the initiative will support the completion of more than 75 projects over the next three years, ranging from improvements to youth camps and environmental education centers to new boat launches, duck blinds, and hiking trails.

For more on the initiative, click here.

The new building at Five Rivers replaces the old visitor center, which was originally a cafeteria at the Albany State Office Building Campus. Joined together by an outdoor classroom, the new center is adjacent to the Wendy Repass Suozzo Guided School Program building. It was built by DEC staff with state capital funding and support from the Repass family in collaboration with the Friends of Five Rivers and the Natural Heritage Trust, according to the release.

Five Rivers Environmental Education Center is located at 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Click here for more information on the center.

– New York State Department of Environmental Conservation