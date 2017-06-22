Summer Salad with Grilled Goose + Stone-Fruit

A recipe featured in the Taste of the Wild by Outdoor News brought to you by Danielle Prewett

Photo by Danielle Prewett

A Note From Chef: During the summer I try to grill as much as I can. Partly because I love dining al fresco, and also because I like to keep the mess out of the kitchen. This salad uses the best of summer produce, many of which you likely have in your garden, and calls for grilling the goose, stone-fruit and bread. The fruit will caramelize on the grill and that sweetness complements wild game really well. The toasted garlic olive oil is easy to make and tastes great on everything, especially that grilled bread!

**The garlic olive oil is best if used immediately, but can be made in advance and stored in an air tight container in the refrigerator for no more than a couple of days. Homemade garlic oil can harbor botulism spores. Consuming homemade garlic olive oil that has been sitting out at room temp. or been kept for too long (even in fridge) will run the risk of contracting botulism poisoning.

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

¼ C. Olive Oil

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

2 Goose Breasts (Canada/ Snow) or 4 Mallard Breasts

6 Peaches, Nectarines and/or Apricots, halved & pits removed

Crusty bread (such as Ciabatta or French), cut into ½” slices

1 pt. Cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 C. Fresh Basil Leaves

1 Head of Lettuce (romaine, butter, & or field greens, etc.) chopped

Quality Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Oil for cooking

Salt + Pepper to taste

METHOD

Garlic Olive Oil

Warm the olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for about 3-5 minutes until golden, stirring continuously to avoid burning. As soon as it reaches the golden color, remove from heat and let it cool. Set aside until ready to serve. Grill

Preheat grill over medium-high heat. Brush the cut side of each fruit and the slices of bread with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until they begin to char and the juices seep out of the fruit, (1-2 minutes for the bread and about 6 minutes for the fruit). Remove and set aside to cool. Slice the fruit into wedges for serving, and tear or chop the bread for the salad. Prepare the Goose for grilling by very gently tenderizing with a meat mallet (until meat is an even thickness) and season generously with salt and pepper before cooking (TIP: I do this several hours before cooking as a form of dry brine). Brush the Goose with oil and grill the goose breasts for about 5 minutes per side for medium rare. Cooking time will depend mostly on how big your bird is, you may have to lower the heat to avoid over-charring on the outside. Allow the meat to rest under foil after cooking to let the juices run back in. Assemble Salad

Slice the goose breast and serve with the lettuce, tomatoes, basil, stone-fruit, and grilled bread. Drizzle equal amounts of the garlic oil and the balsamic reduction to taste.

About The Chef: Danielle is a small town girl from Texas who now calls North Dakota home. She is passionate about cooking and the author of the blog, Wild + Whole, whose main focus is to share healthy recipes for wild game, as well as inspire others to live off the land. When she is not in the kitchen, you can find her in the field with her favorite hunting buddies, a Golden Retriever and Deutsch Drahthaar.