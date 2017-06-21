Yamaha purchasing Kracor rotational molding assets

KENNESAW, Ga. — Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. today announced the creation of Yamaha Marine Systems Company – YMSC – after acquiring the assets of Kracor, Inc., a rotational molding manufacturer based in Milwaukee, Wis.

Founded in Milwaukee by George Kraemer, Kracor opened in 1969. The company produces rotationally molded plastic products for national and international markets with parts for the recreational marine and other industries.

Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 350 horsepower. For more information, visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.