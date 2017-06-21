Northfield High School, Park’s Hogan Lawson close out championship with 9A titles
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship ended the way it started, and the way it played out over all nine days.
With a bang.
Northfield High School edged Park High School in the team competition, and Park’s Hogan Lawson won a three-shooter tie-breaker for high-gun honors in Class 9A as the championship – regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event – came to a conclusion Tuesday at Alexandria Shooting Park.
Northfield bested Park 483-482 to win the overall and varsity team championships. Nicollet won the remaining team titles – in the junior varsity and novice divisions.
Individually, Lawson was awarded the varsity and, ultimately, the overall titles via a reverse-run tiebreaker over Jake Johnson of Lakeville South and Mason Milbrand of Norwood-Young America after all scored 99s.
Also earning top individual honors: Sydney Krieger, Lakeville North, varsity girls; Zachary Ittel, Sartell, junior varsity boys; Jessica Jacobson, Shakopee, junior varsity girls; Matthew Preis, Nicollet, novice boys; and Julia Human, Hastings, novice girls.
For more 9A results, click here. (For a complete overview of the championship, see the June 30 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.)
The tournament drew more than 300 teams and 7,500 individuals and served as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled this Saturday, June 24, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
