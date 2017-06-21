Northfield High School, Park’s Hogan Lawson close out championship with 9A titles

Action during the final day of the trap shooting championship. (Photos courtesy of Minnesota State High School Clay Target League)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship ended the way it started, and the way it played out over all nine days.

With a bang.

Northfield High School edged Park High School in the team competition, and Park’s Hogan Lawson won a three-shooter tie-breaker for high-gun honors in Class 9A as the championship – regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event – came to a conclusion Tuesday at Alexandria Shooting Park.

Northfield bested Park 483-482 to win the overall and varsity team championships. Nicollet won the remaining team titles – in the junior varsity and novice divisions.

Individually, Lawson was awarded the varsity and, ultimately, the overall titles via a reverse-run tiebreaker over Jake Johnson of Lakeville South and Mason Milbrand of Norwood-Young America after all scored 99s.

Also earning top individual honors: Sydney Krieger, Lakeville North, varsity girls; Zachary Ittel, Sartell, junior varsity boys; Jessica Jacobson, Shakopee, junior varsity girls; Matthew Preis, Nicollet, novice boys; and Julia Human, Hastings, novice girls.

For more 9A results, click here. (For a complete overview of the championship, see the June 30 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.)

The tournament drew more than 300 teams and 7,500 individuals and served as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled this Saturday, June 24, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.