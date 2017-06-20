Minnesotans dominate in walleye tour stop

Champion Mark Courts. (Cabela's National Walleye Tour)

Minnesotans Mark Courts and John Hoyer battled from start to finish on the recent Cabela’s National Walleye Tour stop and anglers from the state dominated overall on the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Courts, of Harris, totaled 41.97 pounds to win the two-day event June 15-16, good for $15,00 and a fully-rigged Ranger boat and Evinrude outboard for winnings totaling over $80,000. Hoyer, of Orono, was a close second at 40.80 pounds for total winnings of nearly $20,000.

Fellow Minnesotans also cracking the top 10 were Bruce Samson, Osakis, fourth place; Randy Hummel, Windom, fifth; and Dusty Minke, Walker, 10th.

Samson boasted the biggest single-day bag of the tournament, weighing a whopping 25.75 pounds the final day – while weighing two fish under the maximum – to soar up the leaderboard after posting only 10.30 pounds the first day.

Courts and Hoyer were a tight 1-2 after Day 1, with bags of 20.66 and 20.52 pounds, respectively. Courts improved slightly with 21.31 pounds the second day – the second-best total of the day, behind just Samson – while Hoyer posted the third-best total the final day with 20.28 pounds. Both weighed the maximum of 10 fish both days. For complete results from the pro division, click here.

James Richardson of Dubuque, Iowa, finished first in the co-angler division, earning nearly $6,800. For complete co-angler results, click here.