Another state record falls with hybrid striped bass catch

Yet another state record has fallen.

According to Illinois DNR Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson, a new state record hybrid striped bass was landed June 12 at Lake Bloomington.

It’s official weight on a certified scale was 21 pounds 7.2 ounces and was taken by Robert Vericella, of Bloomington. The previous record was 20 pounds, 0.32 ounces – caught at Lake of Egypt on June 20, 1993.

“DNR fisheries biologist Mike Garthaus certified the fish,” Stephenson said. “It was 33-3/4 inches long and had a girth of 26-3/4 inches.”

Unlike previous candidates for state records — and potential state records — this fish was not put through DNA testing.

“We did not do a genetic test since pure striped bass have never been stocked in the lake or any nearby waters and we haven’t stocked pure stripers in the state much since 2000,” Stephenson said. “Also, the meristic and morphological characteristics are that of a hybrid not a pure.”

It marks the seventh state record to fall this year, including three lake whitefish.

