Alexandria leads the way in Class 8A trap shooting

Action from Class 8A Monday during the second-to-last day of the world's largest shooting sport event. (Photos courtesy of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Alexandria High School and Perham High School combined to win titles in 10 of the 11 team and individual categories in the Class 8A competition Monday at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship at Alexandria Shooting Park.

Alexandria won both the overall and varsity titles and Perham was first in the junior varsity and novice divisions.

Alexandria’s Adam Zimmerman topped the individual competition, winning the overall and varsity boys crowns. Teammate Maddie Swenson won the junior varsity girls title.

Winning individual championships for Perham were Aaron Clark (junior varsity boys), Dayton Hammers (novice boys) and Stella Raser (novice girls). Mary Oehlke of Buffalo High School won the remaining individual title (varsity girls).

For more 8A results, click here.

The nine-day championship, regarded as the world’s largest shooting sport event, concludes Tuesday with the Class 9A competition. The championship also serves as a team qualifier for the state tournament, scheduled June 24 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.